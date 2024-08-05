P&C Payroll and Benefits Administrator

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

You will be responsible to co-ordinate and drive resources to achieve efficient Payroll administration, maintain data integrity, and meet business requirements in line with the P&C strategy and Company strategic objectives.

Ways of Working

At bp our People & Culture function is aimed to provide broad growth opportunities and career progression.

This role is to support any of bp’s business entities in South Africa and may be required to support projects with a broader geographical footprint.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Data entry and Verification.

Collaborate with the Payroll Specialist to ensure the smooth execution of end-to-end payroll processing.

Assist in addressing payroll related Queries and issues from employees.

Maintain organized and up to date payroll records, including employee information and relevant documentation.

Administration of employee’s benefits, ensuring accurate and timely deductions.

Administration of benefits of a late estate employee, aligned to BP policy and procedures.

Work closely with P&C business tags to coordinate changes in benefits and ensure alignment with payroll processes.

Aid in the preparation and filing of payroll taxes and all other statutory requirements.

Stay informed about changes in tax laws and regulations relevant to payroll.

Technical Capability

Proven track record in managing payroll deliveries within the team in a shared service environment in a multi- national organization.

Developing capability to reconciliations, payroll data management and identifying errors with minimum supervisory assistance

Expert knowledge of Payroll systems and reporting extraction and running of macros

Advance Excel abilities to enable macros and payroll checking excel formatted sheets

Tax knowledge in identifying with South African payroll-related legislation, tax regulations,

Strong financial competence in managing monthly recons in benefits and general ledgers/cost centers.

Analysis monthly integration error log and correct where applicable.

Managing FIRSHT platform and reconcile to ADP.

The ability to recognize issues and problem solve.

ESSENTIAL EDUCATION

Degree or equivalent experience in Finance, Human Resources, in particular in Payroll Administration, or other relevant field.

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE

Requires proven 3-5 years' experience in Payroll Processing, payroll reconciliation, shown capability and experience in SAP payroll management



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.