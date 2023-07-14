Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Are you a strategic People & Culture business partner passionate about supporting employees and line managers within one of our businesses, defining and delivering the people plan that enables the business to achieve its goals, with engaged, successful teams? At bp, our people are our most important asset. People & Culture discovers, empowers, energises and cares for our brilliant people – and so can you. We’re nurturing a diverse and inclusive culture that allows our people to thrive in all aspects of their lives. We’re creating collaborative workplaces that drive innovation and agility.‎ If people are your passion, this is the right place for you. About the opportunity: We are looking for People & Culture (P&C) Senior Advisor(s), who will provide support for a broad spectrum of activities using sound technical capabilities to provide day-to-day advice, case management, and line manager support for critical 'moments that matter'. You will ensure consistent and effective delivery of P&C initiatives and projects in line with the business' people plan, local legislation, bp policy and best practice. In this role, as the successful candidate, you will operate as a member of a business leadership team, providing business driven insights to support decision making and determine appropriate global / business wide interventions. You will act as coach to that team, and a champion for team effectiveness, bp beliefs and leadership expectations. You may also support and work in partnership with other senior business partners in the delivery of P&C initiatives for that business. About the team: At bp our P&C business partners are an integrated discipline. Movement between businesses, teams, and projects, takes place flexibly based on business need, activity flow, and each partner’s development needs and readiness for new experiences. We aim to provide broad growth opportunities in both standard partnering roles, and project delivery. This role may be placed to support any of our exciting business entities. About the location: The role will be based in the United Kingdom in our Sunbury office. We are embracing hybrid working, which means this position would be split between office and remote working 60/40.

People & Culture



HR Group



People fundamentals

Deliver reliable, compliant, and secure Human Resources (HR) operations in support of the business

Ensure health, safety & duty of care for our people

Provide analytics and insights to make robust people and business decisions

Provide business facing HR consultation and advice to senior leadership and may facilitate resolution of everyday queries and coaching to drive engagement, pre-empting and resolving employee relations (ER) cases, and ensuring that diversity and inclusion are a foundation of the P&C people plan and supported throughout all people management activity

Develop a deep understanding of the business and the people they support

Partner closely with other P&C Advisors and Centres of Expertise to agree and define product outcomes, and activity prioritisation, employee development, performance management, coaching, etc.

Leverage best practices and identify efficiencies and opportunities for synergies by connecting across P&C teams

Ensure personal and team compliance with the function's safety and ethics rules and processes, follow procedures, and provide an exemplary display of our beliefs



Right people, right place, right time

Build and sustain an effective organisation to support delivery of business strategy, and focuses on driving and delivering organisational change initiatives as appropriate

Support the Talent Acquisition team to attract, select and retain the right people from the internal and external market, demonstrating our compelling employer brand

Support the development of a strategic talent plan for the business, working in partnership with the talent team to ensure it is aligned to business strategy and taking into account the external environment

Drive talent management initiatives, enabling people to build the capabilities our business values



Environments where people & performance thrive

Enable a compliant and high-performance culture through aligned performance management, reward and recognition frameworks, managing the delivery of integrated solutions to the business and overseeing the ongoing and annual reward processes

Drive engagement with our people from their very first interaction with bp

Leverage agile methodologies to increase value to end customer (business leaders, and employees)





About you:



You will have a Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Business Administration, HR, or other relevant field, or equivalent experience.



It would be essential that you have:

Significant experience in HR

Proven capability and experience in delivering talent management, ER, change management, and organisational development

Demonstrated leadership skills with solid ability to build capability, coach and drive high performance

Track record of effective strategic partnering, with demonstrated ability to apply business acumen and clearly link value to business results

Experience with organisational change and working in a matrixed organisation

Working knowledge of local labour legislation and regulations

Effective communication skills and ability to influence key senior stakeholders



It would also be useful, but not vital, that you have:

Experience working with agile methodologies (scrum, kanban, design thinking, etc.)

Professional certification(s) in HR

MBA or Master’s degree relevant for HR





Why join our team?



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Coaching, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Culture and behaviour change, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Employee and labour relations, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, Facilitation, Global Perspective, Influencing, Job Design, Leadership Assessment, Leading transformation, Managing change, Managing workforce concerns, Organizational development {+ 11 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.