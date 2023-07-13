P&C Senior Advisor

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for supporting the of delivery of Talent and/or Learning solutions, frameworks, and processes, using sound technical capabilities to play an active role in talent development projects, develop plans and proposals and test and deliver cost-effective learning and development solutions, whilst staying abreast of external developments to improve internal solutions.

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting the of delivery of Talent and/or Learning solutions, frameworks, and processes, using sound technical capabilities to play an active role in talent development projects, develop plans and proposals and test and deliver cost-effective learning and development solutions, whilst staying abreast of external developments to improve internal solutions.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

- Develops a deep understanding of the business and focuses on driving and delivering organisational change initiatives as appropriate.

- Translates business strategies into people strategies and ensures effective implementation of people initiatives to deliver the people priorities

- Delivers people & culture advisory support to leaders and may facilitate resolution of everyday queries and coaching to drive engagement, pre-empting and resolving employee relations (ER) cases and ensuring that diversity and inclusion are a foundation of the business people plan and supported throughout all people management activity.

- Drive talent management initiatives for the business they support, enabling people to build the capabilities our business values, and ensuring implementation of focused talent management processes that are aligned to business priorities and objectives, watching over their impact on organizational effectiveness.

- Enables a compliant and high-performance culture through aligned performance management, reward and recognition frameworks, handling the delivery of integrated reward/recognition solutions to the business

- leverages best practices and identifies efficiencies and opportunities for synergies based on deep experience delivering agile projects across a variety of businesses across bp

- Deploys to cross-functional/cross- P&C agile projects

- Ensures personal and team compliance with the function's safety and ethics rules and processes, follows procedures, and provides an exemplary display of bp's Who We Are beliefs (live our purpose, play to win and care for others)

Essential Experience and Job Requirements Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Business Administration, Human Resources, or other relevant field.

Usually requires at least 10 years experience experiences in Human Resources, proven capability and experience in talent management, ER, change management, and organisational development, demonstrated leadership capability with the ability to build capability, coach and drive dedication, track record of effective partnering, demonstrated ability to apply business acumen and link value to business results, proven problem solver well versed in strategic and analytical thinking, detail oriented, experience of organisational change management and working in a matrixed organization, and working knowledge of local labor legislation and regulations

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Creating and measuring impact, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Design Thinking, Knowledge Sharing, Leadership development, Learning application and behavioural change, Learning content design and management, Learning delivery and facilitation, Marketing learning, Performance Consulting, Stakeholder Management, Talent Management, User experience research, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.