P&C Senior Advisor

Job summary

Responsible for delivering the people plan that enables the business to achieve its goals, providing people & culture support for a broad spectrum of people & culture activities based on experience in this field and ensuring consistent and effective delivery of people & culture initiatives and projects in line with local legislation, bp policy and best practice. May serve as a squad leader to deliver people & culture project deliverables.

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Responsible for delivering the people plan that enables the business to achieve its goals, providing people & culture support for a broad spectrum of people & culture activities based on experience in this field and ensuring consistent and effective delivery of people & culture initiatives and projects in line with local legislation, bp policy and best practice. May serve as a squad leader to deliver people & culture project deliverables.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

- Develops a deep understanding of the business and focuses on driving and delivering organisational change initiatives as appropriate.

- Translates business strategies into people strategies and ensures effective implementation of people initiatives to deliver the people priorities

- Delivers people & culture advisory support to leaders and may facilitate resolution of everyday queries and coaching to drive engagement, pre-empting and resolving employee relations (ER) cases and ensuring that diversity and inclusion are a foundation of people plan and supported throughout all people management activity.

- Drive talent management initiatives for the business they support, enabling people to build the capabilities our business values, and ensuring implementation of focused talent management processes that are aligned to business priorities and objectives, watching over their impact on interpersonal effectiveness.

- Enables a compliant and high-performance culture through aligned performance management, reward and recognition frameworks, handling the delivery of integrated reward/recognition solutions to the business

- leverages standard methodologies and identifies efficiencies and opportunities for harmonies based on deep experience delivering agile projects across a variety of businesses across bp

- Deploys to cross-functional/cross- P&C agile projects

- Ensures personal and team compliance with the function's safety and ethics rules and processes, follows procedures, and provides an exemplary display of bp's Who We Are beliefs (live our purpose, play to win and care for others)

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Business Administration, Human Resources, or other relevant field.

Usually requires at least 10 years experience experiences in Human Resources, validated capability and experience in talent management, ER, change management, and interpersonal development, demonstrated leadership capability with the ability to build capability, coach and drive dedication, track record of effective partnering, demonstrated ability to apply discernment and link value to business results, validated problem solver well versed in strategic and analytical thinking, detail oriented, experience of organisational change management and working in a matrixed organization, and working knowledge of local labor legislation and regulations

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Coaching, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Culture and behaviour change, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Employee and labour relations, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, Facilitation, Global Perspective, Influencing, Job Design, Leadership Assessment, Leading transformation, Managing change, Managing workforce concerns, Organizational development {+ 11 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.