P&C Senior Advisor

The P&C (People and Culture) Partnering community in BP is uniquely placed to unlock the human energy of BP – to craft and deliver compelling people strategies that shape BP’s future and create a highly engaging and modern employee experience. We are driven to deeply understand the business, our people and leading P&C practices. We are passionate about unlocking the potential of leaders and their teams and coaching them to overcome challenges.
As a People Advisor you will develop relationships with key leaders in our business. You will use your knowledge of the people, the business and key data points, to provide valuable insights and pre-empt potential risks to engagement and motivation. You will support managers through the critical moments in the employee lifecycle and coach them to unlock the potential of their people and inspire the highest levels of engagement and productivity. You will advocate with integrity and will be the catalyst behind ensuring BP is a great place to work where diversity is valued and used to competitive advantage. You will work in tandem with your P&C colleagues in Partnering, Services and the CoEs to deliver the people strategy for Cherry Point Refinery.
Role is located within our Cherry Point Refinery and will be responsible for P&C Partnering activity for a wide range of teams within the site.
How much do we pay (Base)? $96,000- $178,000 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.
We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.
As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.