P&C Senior Advisor

Job summary

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

The P&C (People and Culture) Partnering community in BP is uniquely placed to unlock the human energy of BP – to craft and deliver compelling people strategies that shape BP’s future and create a highly engaging and modern employee experience. We are driven to deeply understand the business, our people and leading P&C practices. We are passionate about unlocking the potential of leaders and their teams and coaching them to overcome challenges.

As a People Advisor you will develop relationships with key leaders in our business. You will use your knowledge of the people, the business and key data points, to provide valuable insights and pre-empt potential risks to engagement and motivation. You will support managers through the critical moments in the employee lifecycle and coach them to unlock the potential of their people and inspire the highest levels of engagement and productivity. You will advocate with integrity and will be the catalyst behind ensuring BP is a great place to work where diversity is valued and used to competitive advantage. You will work in tandem with your P&C colleagues in Partnering, Services and the CoEs to deliver the people strategy for Cherry Point Refinery.

Key Accountabilities:

Role is located within our Cherry Point Refinery and will be responsible for P&C Partnering activity for a wide range of teams within the site.

Develops understanding of the business and focuses on driving and delivering people agenda initiatives as appropriate.

Provide mentorship and advice to line management which is aligned with the broader people plan and priorities

Delivers people & culture advisory support to leaders and facilitate resolution of everyday queries and coaching to drive engagement, pre-empting and resolving employee relations (ER) cases and ensuring that diversity and inclusion are a foundation of the business people plan and supported throughout all people management activity.

Partners with Talent to drive talent management initiatives for the business they support, enabling people to build the capabilities our business values, and ensuring implementation of focused talent management processes that are aligned to business priorities and objectives, assessing their impact on organisational effectiveness.

Enables a compliant and high-performance culture through aligned performance management, reward and recognition frameworks, managing the delivery of integrated reward/recognition solutions to the business and leading all aspects of the annual reward process.

Leverages best practices and identifies efficiencies and opportunities for alignments across the different groups they support

Support leaders with excellent execution of their line management fundamentals across the employee lifecycle, ensuring robust decision making and quality continuous conversations

Coach and support managers in making changes to their organization and managing critical people decisions/activities

Manage ER cases, driving robust and fair process

Work in partnership with P&C Services and CoEs to seamlessly deliver P&C plan

Stay up to date with the external legal context and assess internal ‘weak signals’ to resolve or pre-empt ER/IR issues and risks

Know the people in the business area and ensure deep awareness of the ‘pulse’ of the organization.

Use this knowledge to share valuable insights, risks, and opportunities to influence team leader actions,

Essential Education and Experience:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Business Administration, Human Resources, or other relevant field.

At least 6 years’ experience in Human Resources

Shown capability and experience in talent management, ER, change management, and organisational development

Demonstrated leadership capability with the ability to build capability, coach and drive high performance

Track record of effective partnering, demonstrated ability to apply business acumen and link value to business results, experience of organisational change management and working in a matrixed organization

Solid understanding of local labor legislation and regulations

Washington:

How much do we pay (Base)? $96,000- $178,000 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.