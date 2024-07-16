P&C Senior Advisor

Entity:People & Culture
HR Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
ROLE SYNOPSIS:
Responsible for supporting employees and line managers within one of bp’s businesses, delivering the people plan that enables the business to achieve its goals, with engaged, high-performing teams. Provides people & culture (P&C) support for a broad spectrum of activities using sound technical capabilities to provide day-to-day advice, case management, line manager support for critical 'moments that matter' and project delivery in line with the business' people plan, local legislation, bp policy and best practice.
The role holder may operate as a member of a business leadership, providing business driven insights to support decision making and determine appropriate global / business wide interventions. They also act as coach to that team, and a champion for team effectiveness, and Who we Are beliefs. They may support and work in partnership with other senior business partners in the delivery of P&C initiatives for that business.
About the team: At bp our P&C business partners are an integrated discipline. Movement between businesses, teams, and projects, takes place flexibly based on business need, activity flow, and each partner’s development needs and readiness for new experiences. We aim to provide broad growth opportunities in both standard partnering roles, and project delivery. This role may be placed to support any of bp’s exciting business entities.
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:
People fundamentals
Right people, right place, right time
Environments where people & performance thrive
Key capabilities
ABOUT BP
PEOPLE & CULTURE
People & culture discovers, empowers and cares for brilliant people, and so can you.
Together, we can build and enable our culture, emotionally connected leaders and
dynamic teams – and help our company achieve its purpose for people and our
planet.
Join us and work closely with our business by:
and enable everyone to be at their best
ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:
Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Business Administration, Human Resources, or other relevant field.
ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:
Usually requires at least 5 years’ experience in Human Resources, proven capability and experience in delivering talent management, ER, change management, and organisational development. Demonstrated leadership skills with
the ability to build capability, coach and drive high performance, track record of effective partnering, consider business needs and link value to business results. Experience with organisational change and working in a matrixed organisation and working knowledge of local labor legislation and regulations
DESIRABLE CRITERIA
Experience working with agile methodologies (scrum, kanban, design thinking, etc.
Professional certification(s) in Human Resources.
MBA or Master’s degree relevant for Human Resources
Experience of Technology/Digital-native organisation
Industry Knowledge local HR policies and procedures
Experience of organisation change management
Experience of working in a matrixed organisation
Digital fluency - Comfortable using technology, also comfortable in the wider digital environment and the interface with business transformation including people, processes and data driven action
Cultural fluency - ability to operate successfully across cultural boundaries with sensitivity
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Coaching, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Culture and behaviour change, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Employee and labour relations, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, Facilitation, Global Perspective, Influencing, Job Design, Leadership Assessment, Leading transformation, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Managing workforce concerns {+ 11 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.