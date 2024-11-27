This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

At bp, our People, Culture & Communication team discovers, empowers and cares for brilliant people – and so can you! Together, we can build and enable our culture, emotionally connected leaders and dynamic teams – and help our company achieve its purpose for people and our planet.

NB: This is a 12-month fixed term contract

About the Role:

The P&C Senior Advisor is a key member of the of P&C partnering team supporting leaders and teams in both Australia and New Zealand. The P&C Advisor will benefit from our agile ways of working, with opportunities to make an impact in project and/or business squads supporting our priorities. These teams are self-organizing; aligned behind a mission and understand how they are expected to deliver value.



What you’ll do:

Operate within a flexible partnering team that can shift focus based on agreed priorities

Develop a deep understanding of the business and focus on driving and delivering organisational change initiatives as appropriate.

Drive delivery of agreed people priorities through the self-organised teams, with support of colleagues in our centres of expertise

Delivers people & culture advisory coaching and support to senior leaders employee

Provide and interpret people data insights in support of agreed priorities

Interprets site/location specific P&C policies and processes

Builds trust quickly across PC&C to support the business together

Increases own agile knowledge and practices being comfortable to learn through doing, supported by a growth mindset

About You:

Proven experience showcasing strategic thinking and application (thinking with foresight – getting up on the balcony)

Solid understanding and demonstrated experience of leadership development and coaching, reward, talent management, performance management, recruitment and selection, on-boarding and off-boarding i.e. all aspects of the employee lifecycle

Sound knowledge of employment law, P&C best practice and employee/industrial relations

Experience in leading organisational change programs and organisational design experience

Project lead experience

Excellent team player, ability to quickly build relationships across a broad spectrum of teams

Thrives in ambiguity and can change direction based on insights

Is curious and asks questions; has courage to disrupt old patterns of thinking and open to possibilities

Focused on learning, seeks feedback and invites difference of opinion

Gives and receives feedback, is inspired by and supports peer coaching and growth

Why Join Us?

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who We Are’ that defines what we stand for at bp. Our three key beliefs are to Live our purpose, Play to win and Care for others. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

Competitive salary package

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements (hybrid 3 days per week in-office)

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

Ongoing development and career opportunities in a global organisation

Please note bp Australia employees must be Australian Citizens or Permanent Residents.



Skills:

Agile Methodology, Decision Making, Employee and industrial relations, Stakeholder Management

