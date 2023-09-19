Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

The People & Culture (P&C) Senior Manager is responsible for delivering the people plan of Global Supply Chain (GSC) function that enables the organisation to achieve its strategy. Develops solutions to complex people challenges and provides strategic direction to drive the successful delivery of key people initiatives. Manages and embeds change by leading delivery of a broad spectrum of people & culture initiatives in line with local legislation, bp policy and standard process. Builds relationships and partners closely with COEs (Talent, Reward & Wellbeing, Culture, Services & Solutions) to integrate P&C services to the organisation. The role holder operates as a member of GSC and P&C Castrol leadership teams. It is expected to be a strategic partner, using insights and key people metrics to support decision making and resolve appropriate global/ business-wide interventions. They also act as a trusted advisor and coach to the business leadership team, and a champion for team effectiveness, and ‘Who We Are’. As a line manager for assigned team advisors driving the appropriate behaviours to achieve success, including a continuous improvement culture, whilst delivering performance management, technical development, and coaching. This includes team members in direct reporting line, as well as dotted line – they spread in multiple markets & countries (30+). GSC function includes manufacturing plants across the globe (20+), procurement, HSSE&C etc. This is the largest global function from FTE point of view (2400+). GSC is a very diverse workforce that requires focused and special attention from people advisory persepective. GSC will go through major transformation in the coming years. This will add additional responsibilities for the future job holder to partner with the GSC VP & the entire LT. About location - We offer flexibility with the role location and welcome applications from candidates based in close proximity to one of our global offices. We're embracing the hybrid working solution, meaning this position would be split between remote and office working".

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Define how the bp people plan is delivered within GSC, supporting their teams in prioritizing activity in partnership with the business.

Develop a deep understanding of the GSC while driving and delivering organizational change initiatives, providing thought leadership, guidance, and coaching.

Lead on strategic resourcing plans to ensure all critical leadership and development opportunities are filled with a focus on future skills.

Provide leadership and expertise in Talent Management and Performance Management.

Focus on engagement and regularly measure and respond to feedback.

Promote diversity, equity, and inclusion, assessing people policies to ensure fair and equal application.

Lead delivery of P&C advisory support to the division, considering opportunities for continuous improvement.

Lead a team of P&C advisors and support them when needed in resolving everyday queries, pre-empting, and resolving employee relations (ER) cases.

Cultivate positive employee relations and create an environment for listening and two-way communication.

Provide direction and strategic interventions in reward and support the implementation of reward initiatives.

Leverage standard processes and agile methodologies to improve value of project delivery and identifies efficiencies and opportunities for alignments by connecting across P&C teams.

Ensure personal and team compliance with safety and ethical rules and processes while demonstrating exemplary display of bp’s values and behaviours.

Enables a compliant and high-performance culture through aligned performance management, reward, and recognition frameworks, leading the delivery of integrated reward/recognition solutions and being responsible for the annual reward process.

Planning the P&C activities for the given fiscal year and beyond. This should be aligned with the Castrol Investment Plan landmarks (2025 & 2030)

Essential Education

Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Business Administration, Human Resources, or other relevant field, or gained experience.

Essential Experience

Significant experience in Human Resources, with demonstrated capability and experience in:

Strategic talent management, organizational development, change and employee relations.

Strong leadership skills with the ability to build capability, coach and drive high performance.

Track record of effective strategic partnering and coaching

Demonstrated ability to apply business insight and clearly link value to business results

Experience of organizational change management and working in a matrixed organization

Solid understanding of local labor legislation and regulations

Experience in building, maintain, improving internal/external professional networks

Having a generalist viewpoint on all P&C processes/tools to provide the given business the highest professional level

Strategic planning experience is important to support the business to deliver CIP

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Coaching, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Culture and behaviour change, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Employee and labour relations, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, Facilitation, Global Perspective, Influencing, Job Design, Leadership Assessment, Leading transformation, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Managing workforce concerns {+ 11 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.