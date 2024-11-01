PCC/C4C Lead

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Work with Finance Performance Team – GSC to analyze end to end product cost, and support to improve the visibility of activity based costing

Engage with global Product Portfolio Delivery (PPD) Team in identify the product cost competitiveness and C4C opportunities.

Plan, direct and coordinate PCC/C4C initiative implementation in GSC China

Champion and share the use of best practice methods for PCC/C4C projects across the PUs

Develop Buy by Spec framework and support procurement / planning team to implement souring SWING policy.

Partnering with Industrialization Team, lead and build a culture of continuous improvement to generate RM formulation optimization

Support Competitiveness Mgr to setup and update GSC China performance dashboard, build and implement the GSC China Strategy and Roadmap

Job Holder Requirements

Bachelor's degree in business, supply chain management, finance, or a related field, advanced degree preferred.

More than 7 years of experience in project management, supply chain management, or a related field

Experienced end-to-end supply chain with a proven track record of leading projects, continuous improvement, optimization and transformational change with substantial experience in complex operations roles

Proven cross-functional experience, with the ability to collaborate effectively with teams across sales, marketing, finance, and relevant global teams, etc.

Experienced manufacturing and lubes RM sourcing expert with a proven track record.

In-depth understanding of lubes formulation, MFG, RM sourcing process and policy.

Strong Project management skills.

Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to convey complex information to diverse audiences.

Self-directed and highly motivated team player with solid organizational capabilities

Flexibility in thinking and pragmatic problem-solving skills.

Ability to interact and work with a variety of local and global stakeholders.

With exceptional communication and stakeholder management, serve as owner and/or leader to manage assigned project

Why join us?

· At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

· We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.