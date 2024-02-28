PDM - Business Enablement and Advisory

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Lead VMO Setup for all or some of Business Entities in P&O, C&P, I&E. The implementation would involve coordination with business, Procurement, Sourcing, I&E for a comprehensive digital solution including SAP Ariba, SAP ERP, SAP S/4 HANA, Fieldglass, Saviynt and Local P2P systems.

Prioritize programs and activities as per the mission and goals of the project charter.

Develop a budget and operating plan for the program.

Run multiple projects within a program.

Develop a team with a diverse array of talents and responsibilities.

Ensure goals are met in areas including customer happiness, safety, quality, and team member performance.

Implement and lead changes and interventions to ensure project goals are achieved.

Ability to work Independently, coordinating with multiple collaborators.

Govern program in accordance with the defined mechanisms.

Demonstrate solid understanding of Agile concepts with validated expertise of running large global programs under the agile framework!

Essential Education

Technology Graduate.

MBA from a top business school in operations or supply chain will be an added advantage but is not a must!

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

More than confirmed ability in ERP transformation/business transformation/digital transformation.

Should have shown experience around project management, technology (SAP Procurement) and domain (procurement)

Industry certifications around project management (ICP Agile/PMP), technology SAP (MM, SRM, Ariba, Fieldglass) and domain (CSCP, CPIM etc.) Should have experience in groundbreaking digital change across multi-disciplined global teams.

Good experience around implementing SAP procurement solutions – SAP ERP MM, SAP SRM, SAP Ariba in a global role.

Keen focus on internal and external collaborator engagement across all interpersonal levels within large global organizations.

Desirable criteria

Able to work Independently, coordinating with multiple partners.

Person with strong program coordination, administration abilities, problem-solving skills, solid communication, and interpersonal skills.



