PLC Specialist

Located at bp's Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, the PLC (Programmable Logic Controller) Specialist assists in the design, configuration, testing, upgrade strategy, troubleshooting and maintenance scheduling of PLC at the Whiting Refinery. The position is an individual contributor role working closely with plant operations, plant maintenance, and engineering contractors. While this position assists with troubleshooting, a separate 24/7 maintenance group is tasked with many of the repair and maintenance needs.



Responsible for refinery’s ~200 non-SIS PLCs in 24/7 environment

SIS PLCs maintained by separate team

Work closely with refinery maintenance

Ensure robust preventative maintenance schedule

Ensure integrity of PLC-centric Independent Layers of Protection (IPLs)

Support cyber security efforts to lock down HMI, maintain anti-virus software, system patches, etc.

Troubleshoot PLC inputs, outputs, and interposing devices

Knowledgeable in 4-20mA/HART analog and 24VDC/110VAC digital based field instrumentation

Ability to use electrical test equipment (Digital multimeters, HART communicators, 4-20mA loop testers/simulators)

Troubleshoot and resolve PLC hardware and software issues

Knowledgeable in communication protocols such as Ethernet TCP/IP, Modbus, etc.

Improve inefficient or erroneous control programs

Support hardware and software FAT/SAT

Configure Windows based PC’s interface with PLCs

Develop and support upgrade, sustainability, and consolidation strategies to ensure long term reliability of PLCs. Includes PLC integration to Process Computing Network (PCN)

Manage spare part inventory

Manage software licencing contract

Manage PLC backup software (MDT)

Manage contract for PLC contractor support

This role supports a 24/7, 365 Refinery and supports global functions. As such, not only are the primary needs aligned with a M-F cadence, but in some circumstances 24/7 on-call, weekend, 12-14 hour shift support, or flexible meeting hours may be required based on demands. When able, flexible working (60/40), back-fill, and fatigue management is utilized to assist with these challenges.

4+ years of experience in the design, configuration, installation, and testing of PLC systems.

Experience and knowledgeable working with Allen-Bradley LOGIX PLCs required.

Ability to work well with a wide range of teams.

Self-motivated, accustomed to being in positions of responsibility and accountability.

Good planning, communication skills and teamwork.

Ability to effectively prioritize multiple tasks & responsibilities.

B.S. Degree (Electrical, Instrumentation, or Chemical Engineering preferred).

PLC experience that is preferred:

Schnieder Electric PLCs such as Modicon or Triconex platforms

turbomachinery such as turbines and compressors

Power Distribution

Motor Control Centers

Designing PLC networks

Experience as an Instrumentation and/or Electrical Engineer is a plus

