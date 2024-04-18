P&M Project Engineering Manager

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Description:

A career in Productions & Operations (P&O) is an opportunity to help craft the future of bp. As part of the team, you’ll apply digital technologies and an agile approach as we transform our operating assets in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You’ll also help to develop resources, delivering ground-breaking projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and rewarding ways within the operational heart of bp.

About the role

The Site Projects Engineering Manager is essential to the success and achievements of the engineering team in both Gulf of Mexico (GOM) and Trinidad.

This position will provide engineering leadership to multi-discipline engineers, in support of engineering efforts, in the delivery of all engineering aspects of the portfolio of Site Projects, from the transition into Define (FEL3) to hand over to operations. This will involve mentoring and leading a range of engineering design contractors to ensure the highest standards of quality and conformance with bp standards and applicable regional requirements and regulations.

Key Accountabilities

Delivers engineering for the project to assure that the principal objectives of Safe Design and Quality Build are realized.

Mentor and lead a team of bp engineers. This includes forecasting of demand and leading day-to-day activities.

Lead and direct engineering contractors' activities and, if under-performing, identify and implement corrective action as appropriate.

Ensures that the Category C Common Process is rigorously applied within the project and associated workflows are followed, including appropriate self-verification and oversight activities.

Acts as the focal point for Engineering Technical Practice (ETP) implementation activities, including risk based self-verification of ETP/STP implementation.

Evaluate requests for deviations or exemptions to the established specifications and standards, and where applicable acquire approval for deviations in accordance with the Production ETP/STP Control procedure.

Evaluates technical Management of Change (MOC) requests post design freeze and acquires required approvals.

Ensures bp's requirements for Design Hazard Management, Process Safety, and Inherently Safer Design are incorporated in engineering activities.

Put bp's needs first in facilities design, owning the preparation, review and approval of engineering deliverables and ensuring comments from all relevant partners are addressed.

Drives the discussions and decisions regarding engineering for value, balancing business drivers with design alternatives.

Communicates optimally with internal and external collaborators on key engineering related project issues and engineering progress relative to plans and key performance metrics.

Seek and use lessons learnt and assemble for future projects continual improvement.

Providing engineering support across design, construction, commissioning & handover.

Essential Education and Experience

Degree in relevant Engineering field

Delivery of engineering with third party engineering contractors

Performance management of engineering contractors

Experience of verification activities with contractors

Awareness of Project Common Process (or equivalent stage-gate project process)

Desirable Criteria

Professional Engineering or Chartered Engineer certification

Tendering of Engineering Contractor contracts

Detailed understanding of PCP

Why join us!

At bp, we support our people to grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.