Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose:

The PMO Advisor is responsible for supporting the Project Management Office (PMO) in planning, coordinating, and monitoring various projects within the plant. This role ensures projects are delivered on time, within scope, and budget, aligning with strategic objectives.

Key Accountabilities:

Project Planning & Coordination:

Assist in developing detailed project plans, schedules, and resource allocation.

Coordinate with cross-functional teams to ensure alignment of project activities.

Monitoring & Reporting:

Track project progress and performance using appropriate tools and techniques.

Prepare regular status reports for stakeholders, highlighting risks, issues, and progress.

Risk & Issue Management:

Identify potential risks and issues; work with teams to develop mitigation strategies.

Maintain a risk register and ensure timely resolution of project challenges.

Documentation & Compliance:

Maintain accurate and up-to-date project documentation, including charters, plans, and reports.

Ensure compliance with company policies, safety standards, and regulatory requirements.

Stakeholder Communication:

Facilitate meetings, workshops, and reviews to ensure clear communication among stakeholders.

Manage stakeholder expectations and provide transparent progress updates.

Continuous Improvement:

Identify opportunities for process improvements within the PMO framework.

Support the implementation of best practices and standardization of project management processes

Budget & Resource Management:

Assist in tracking project budgets and ensuring resource availability for project tasks.

Support cost analysis and forecasting to maintain financial control.

Support the other team members in running daily or weekly performance review sessions.

Drive the implementation of needed changes to position the plant for future challenges and to achieve the Vision/Mission of the plant.

Act in a manner consistent with the BP “Who We Are” through our values, building enduring capability, energizing people and maximizing value in both short and long-term commitments.

Lead, implement and deliver the safety objectives of the company in the plant.

Key Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in engineering, Business Administration, Project Management, or a related field.

At least 3 years’ experience in manufacturing environment (Lubricants) preferred in a Supply Chain management role demonstrating expert knowledge of manufacturing processes, project management coordination & planning, and its measurements.

Demonstrated leadership of large diverse teams in a manufacturing environment, especially in FMCG.

Communication Skills: Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Analytical Skills: Strong problem-solving, analytical, and organizational skills.

Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines

Teamwork and collaboration

Adaptability and flexibility

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

