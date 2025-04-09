Entity:Customers & Products
Project Management Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Job Purpose:
The PMO Advisor is responsible for supporting the Project Management Office (PMO) in planning, coordinating, and monitoring various projects within the plant. This role ensures projects are delivered on time, within scope, and budget, aligning with strategic objectives.
Key Accountabilities:
Project Planning & Coordination:
Monitoring & Reporting:
Risk & Issue Management:
Documentation & Compliance:
Stakeholder Communication:
Continuous Improvement:
Budget & Resource Management:
Support the other team members in running daily or weekly performance review sessions.
Drive the implementation of needed changes to position the plant for future challenges and to achieve the Vision/Mission of the plant.
Act in a manner consistent with the BP “Who We Are” through our values, building enduring capability, energizing people and maximizing value in both short and long-term commitments.
Lead, implement and deliver the safety objectives of the company in the plant.
Key Requirements:
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control (Inactive), Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.