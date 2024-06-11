Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Finance



Business Support Group



Join our Digital Solutions Team and advance your career as a



PMO Business Analyst

Digital Solutions combines various processes ranging from global transformation delivery, project and programme portfolio management, change management, template, business process management, automation centre of excellence, global data management and others.

In this role You will:

Support the planning process for programs and projects, manages project results and ensures accurate and timely reporting

Work together with the Programme Manager on a portfolio of projects and leads administrative tasks such as planning, reporting, and monitoring of key results

Ensure the accuracy and completeness of data collection and reporting

Track progress of Programme deliverables and co-ordinates delivery dates

Align with the GBS project standards in methodology and toolkit; promote within the team the appropriate tools and processes for planning, risk management and scheduling

Support programme related travel administration tasks and arrangements

Track progress of programme deliverables

Lead due diligence and process discovery activities and results for transition projects

Assist in the execution of continuous improvement projects

Provide support to PMO central team for onboarding, training and development purposes.

What You will need to be successful:

Proficiency in English language

A minimum of 6 to 8 years total experience with a minimum 5+ years of coaching, leading, and/or influencing others

Significant experience with working in a shared services or business process outsourcing environment, ideally in Procurement, Finance, Customer Services or HR services

Familiarity with Project Management methodology and standard processes

Strong functional business sense

Proven analytical and numerical skills, and experience of sophisticated data handling and visualization techniques

Advanced knowledge of MS products including O365 based Project Online, Sharepoint, PowerBI or other analytics tools

Experience in process workflow design and architecture and relevant tools

Self-starter and ability to work effectively under minimal direction

Flexibility to assist multiple teams and managing dynamic workload

Capability to work independently and self-direct workload

Proven multi-tasking ability and prioritization skills

Excellent analytical, organizational and presentation skills

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Broad operational experience with background in customer-facing roles; knowledge of other functions and the associated links to own function are preferable

Experience leading process mapping and / or workshop facilitation activities; facilitation skills for working issues with groups and teams

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



