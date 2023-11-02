Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



Could you be the next Bp Solutions Program Management Office (PMO) Lead Integrity Management? This role has World-wide impact on the integrity of bp to make improvement programs happen in a sustainable and competitive way long term. The successful candidate would be accountable for managing the successful end-to-end delivery of business transformation initiatives and products across P&O. This extends from opportunity identification, through discovery, development, deployment, and the embedding of sustaining structures.The PMO lead facilitates and integrates the value case, connecting transformation initiatives to business value, and ensures integration across the business area. They lead resources to drive the business changes that delivers the greatest overall value. They support in setting the right activity plans, resources load, performance cadence.



Define and drive the portfolio strategy, roadmap, and value case for the transformation program. Develop comprehensive activity plans to deliver the define strategic journey, in close collaboration with the discipline global DLs and when necessary with regional and sites IM community and rest of enablers.

Setup the structure and cadence to performance manage the progress and propose interventions when needed. Interact with refining and production network to coordinate effective integration of planning and delivery sequence, securing the sustain of the improvement. Produce the relevant programs communication plans and progress reports for the different internal customers and performance management sessions.

Identify required implementation strategies and sustain model in collaboration with the central global DLs and enablers and bring them systematically alive.

Track success of adoption in the operating entities.

Support on P&O prioritisation of transformation programs, products (including digital) and features within a transformation program.

Act as representative on IT tools forums as needed. Supports the development of the global reliability improvement agenda providing key insights from regions and refineries that influence strategy and pace

Partner with I&E digital portfolio managers to integrate digital tools into transformation activities– from initiation through implementation. Convene regular transformation program governance processes including leading portfolio reviews and facilitating steering committees with business leadership. Contribute to prepare and monitor program budgets and IT tools budget.

Deliver a high quality customer experience and work with internal customers to integrate business ideas, opportunities and requirements into transformation opportunities

Ensure transformation delivery is resourced with the appropriate discipline networks, is funded, prioritised appropriately and that delivery schedules are synchronised to broader transformation program goals Member of the bpS Integrity Management Leadership Team

Engineering leadership background, preferable in the integrity management, process safety, mechanical integrity domain.

Proficient program management skills developed in a global business improvement change program, involving change in process, capability and tools.

Entrepreneurial self-starter, with a drive for simplicity and pragmatism, customer and objective focus. Highly motivated to drive continuous improvement.

Able to think strategically and connect aspirations to tactical delivery. Able to deliver direction and develop accountability in uncertainty.

Strong team worker, partnering with global DLs on defining and supporting P&O strategic journey. Experienced in tailoring the message to fit the audience.

Able to gain analytics from ADO to deliver strong and systematic performance management.

Engineering, integrity management, RBI strategies, IDMS systems, in Production and or Refining facilities.

Operational experience in the areas of integrity, maintenance, operations in refining or production

Experience in asset benchmarking and integrity performance management to understand value potential.

Front line business experience of delivering transformational change at a local/regional level

Experience of developing business value cases for change/improvement opportunities

Experience delivering solutions across multiple stakeholders balancing different points of view

At bp, we provide a company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams. We are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued. You can join our social communities and networks, learn and craft a successful career path.

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



