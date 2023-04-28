Job summary

The Production Management Unit (PMU) is a new unit, created during reinvent, with a fantastic opportunity to build new capability to deliver huge value to the existing hydrocarbon businesses in Production but also transferable skills and capability that can be deployed to future Net Zero operations.

We currently partner with 3 Regions (AGT – North Sea – GoM) covering all 4 chokes and product streams (Oil – Gas – Water – Carbon).

Within the PMU, the Production & Support Systems Squad (PSS) partners with the Production Management Squads (PMS) using innovative digital and data science technologies to deliver the Petroleum and Process Engineering services focussing on Monitoring and Surveillance, Optimisation and Growing Capacity.

This highly visible technical role will provide PMU Petroleum Engineering expertise to multiple GoM PDU’s supporting day to day activities, driving PE best practice in monitoring, optimisation and capacity growth in region, integrating across disciplines and PMU global squads to learn, standardise and maximise value for the assets we support.

The PMU Petroleum Engineer reports to the Petroleum Engineering Discipline Leader and is deployed into the Houston hub Production Support Squad.

Deliver HSE commitments, champions identification of carbon reduction opportunities and demonstrate strong safety leadership behaviours.

Communicate powerfully across disciplines, leadership, and front-line engineering squads

Support delivery of the PMU Service Offer through delivering PE activities integrated across 4-chokes and Flow to work across PMU hubs

Perform surveillance & monitoring of integrated production system to understand well and reservoir health and performance.

Create and maintain numerical models, data analysis & data visualization tools for surveillance and optimization of integrated production systems.​

Optimize integrated production system to deliver safe, reliable, compliant, low carbon operations and identify opportunities to grow installed production capacity.​

Provide technical coaching to PMU PE’s and PDU members.

Identify and lead opportunities to improve and grow PMU Petroleum Discipline capability and Production Management Unit service offer.

Share surveillance & optimization lessons with wider bp community through participation in Communities of Practice (CoP) e.g. System Modelling and Optimisation CoP, Surveillance CoP, Sand Management CoP etc.

HSE : Uphold and demonstrate Safety Leadership Principles.

Strong technical contributor: Broad production operations experience, demonstrated integration, optimisation and monitoring across 4-chokes (Reservoir, Wells, Plant, Export) and strong track record of delivery. Experience of deepwater subsea production systems, waterflooded oil fields, pressure transient analysis, artificial lift, downhole flow control, reservoir and well integrity management and sand management.

Digital tools: Working knowledge of production management digital toolkit inc. Palantir Artemis, APEX and PETEX IPM. Skilled, demonstrable use of data analytics.

Strong Communicator: Ability to communicate effectively to gain commitment and support from diverse stakeholders to achieve business outcomes.

Natural Integrator: Able to listen to different perspectives, adapt and identify how to converge different points of view in an integrated solution.

How We Work: Working knowledge of bp Production Management Workflows and relevant bp practices and procedures

Digital tools: Working knowledge of production management digital toolkit inc. Palantir and PETEX. Skilled use of data analytics.

Agile: Knowledge of agile methods and experience working in Agile teams/squads

Leadership: Ability to set clear aims and direction, make sound and timely decisions and actively solve emerging problems effectively by generating and discussing pragmatic alternatives.

Min Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Science from an accredited university.