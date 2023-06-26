Job summary

The Production Management Unit (PMU) is a new unit, created during reinvent, with a fantastic opportunity to build new capability to deliver huge value to the existing hydrocarbon businesses in Production but also transferable skills and capability that can be deployed to future Net Zero operations. We currently partner with 3 Regions (AGT – North Sea – GoM) covering all 4 chokes and product streams (Oil – Gas – Water – Carbon).Within the PMU, the Production & Support Systems Squad (PSS) partners with the Production Management Squads (PMS) using innovative digital and data science technologies to deliver the Petroleum and Process Engineering services focussing on Monitoring and Surveillance, Optimisation and Growing Capacity. This highly visible technical role will provide PMU Petroleum Engineering expertise to multiple GoM PDU’s supporting day to day activities, driving PE best practice in monitoring, optimisation and capacity growth in region, integrating across disciplines and PMU global squads to learn, standardise and maximise value for the assets we support.The PMU Petroleum Engineer reports to the Petroleum Engineering Discipline Leader and is deployed into the Houston hub Production Support Squad.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

The successful candidate will:

Deliver HSE commitments, champions identification of carbon reduction opportunities and demonstrate strong safety leadership behaviours.

Communicate powerfully across disciplines, leadership, and front-line engineering squads

Support delivery of the PMU Service Offer through delivering PE activities integrated across 4-chokes and Flow to work across PMU hubs

Perform surveillance & monitoring of integrated production system to understand well and reservoir health and performance.

Create and maintain numerical models, data analysis & data visualization tools for surveillance and optimization of integrated production systems.

Optimize integrated production system to deliver safe, reliable, compliant, low carbon operations and identify opportunities to grow installed production capacity.

Provide technical coaching to PMU PE’s and PDU members.

Identify and lead opportunities to improve and grow PMU Petroleum Discipline capability and Production Management Unit service offer.

Share surveillance & optimization lessons with wider bp community through participation in Communities of Practice (CoP) e.g. System Modelling and Optimisation CoP, Surveillance CoP, Sand Management CoP etc.



Essential Education:

Min Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Science from an accredited university.



Essential Criteria

HSE: Uphold and demonstrate bp’s Safety Leadership Principles.

Strong technical contributor: Broad production operations experience, demonstrated integration across 4-chokes and track record of delivery.

Strong Communicator: Ability to communicate effectively to gain commitment and support from diverse stakeholders to achieve business outcomes.

Natural Integrator: Able to listen to different perspectives, adapt and identify how to converge different points of view in an integrated solution.

Desired Criteria & Competencies

How We Work: Working knowledge of bp Production Management Workflows and relevant bp practices and procedures

Digital tools: Working knowledge of production management digital toolkit inc. Palantir and PETEX. Skilled use of data analytics.

Agile: Knowledge of agile methods and experience working in Agile teams/squads

Leadership: Ability to set clear aims and direction, make sound and timely decisions and actively solve emerging problems effectively by generating and discussing pragmatic alternatives.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.