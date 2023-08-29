P&O ARC Europe Process Analyst (m/f/d) Full-time

Job summary

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to rethink energy so that we are climate-neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can become one too. To this end, we are rethinking energy and relying on the competence and passion of our approximately 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. We operate refineries, produce fuels, fuel oil, lubricants and petrochemical products. Every day, they secure energy and mobility for millions of people with the products and services of our brands bp, Aral and Castrol – today and in the future. How you can help shape the future: The P&O Europe ARC Finance Organisation is responsible for the management, coordination and control of the ARC (Accounting, Reporting & Control) process of the European P&O refinery units, as well as for operated and non-operated joint ventures. The aim for this area is to ensure correct and complete financial reporting within IFRS Group Reporting. The P&O Europe ARC Finance organization thus represents the central link between the operating business units, other finance departments and the global business service centers. The role is part of the P&O Europe Finance ARC organisation and reports directly to the P&O Europe Senior Finance Manager. The role contributes to the development and implementation of new business processes (especially in the field of bioenergy, hydrogen and offshore wind) as part of the #bpNetZero strategy and ensures that legal, VAT and financial aspects are correct in planning and implementation. The role therefore has a close connection to the Low Carbon Energy Finance ARC organization and is the first point of contact for local finance issues in the European Low Carbon projects. He/she takes responsibility for related international projects and represents the requirements of P&O and LCE ARC Finance.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to rethink energy so that we are climate-neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can become one too. To this end, we are rethinking energy and relying on the competence and passion of our approximately 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. We operate refineries, produce fuels, fuel oil, lubricants and petrochemical products. Every day, they secure energy and mobility for millions of people with the products and services of our brands bp, Aral and Castrol – today and in the future.How you can help shape the future:The P&O Europe ARC Finance Organisation is responsible for the management, coordination and control of the ARC (Accounting, Reporting & Control) process of the European P&O refinery units, as well as for operated and non-operated joint ventures. The aim for this area is to ensure correct and complete financial reporting within IFRS Group Reporting.The P&O Europe ARC Finance organization thus represents the central link between the operating business units, other finance departments and the global business service centers.The role is part of the P&O Europe Finance ARC organisation and reports directly to the P&O Europe Senior Finance Manager. The role contributes to the development and implementation of new business processes (especially in the field of bioenergy, hydrogen and offshore wind) as part of the #bpNetZero strategy and ensures that legal, VAT and financial aspects are correct in planning and implementation. The role therefore has a close connection to the Low Carbon Energy Finance ARC organization and is the first point of contact for local finance issues in the European Low Carbon projects.He/she takes responsibility for related international projects and represents the requirements of P&O and LCE ARC Finance.



Job Description:

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented

Development, definition and implementation of new, changed and extended business scenarios with regard to financial aspects in order to enable new market opportunities

Participation in international projects and taking over the management of resulting sub-projects

Cross-border automation, digitization and harmonization of the systemic financial processes of the refineries and low carbon units in close cooperation with the business units and the global teams (I&E, T&S, GSD, etc.).

Management of the interface between GBS, Finance and the operational business to ensure the correct handling of business transactions.

Carrying out analyses, performance management and ensuring financial processes.

Ensuring a robust control environment for new, changed, and expanded business scenarios, including monitoring end-to-end processes, aligning with core ICFR control standards, and effective risk mitigation.

Advise and support in setting up new project companies, both in terms of content from a financial point of view and technically with regard to the ERP and accounting systems used.

Documentation and preparation of complex processes (recharges & allocations, funding structures, ERP systems) as a basis for management decisions

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate

Bachelor's degree, preferably in finance, business administration or business informatics

Three years of experience in finance, controlling or performance management

Preferably professional qualification in the financial sector (e.g. CINA)

Confident handling of numbers and strong analytical skills, business competence and understanding of business drivers

Very good knowledge of automation and digitization processes

Very good communication skills, social competence and organizational skills

Self-initiative and ability to prioritize and work independently under limited guidance.

Very good knowledge of financial reporting according to IFRS

Very good knowledge of SAP FI, MM, CO, BW and AfO

Very good knowledge of English and German (C2), both written and spoken

Good knowledge of processes in the energy sector or related business areas is an advantage.

Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:

Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidised meals and more

Job sharing and part-time work

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidised training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.

#lifeatbp



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.