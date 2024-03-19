P&O IM&D Centralised Delivery Lead (Project Information Manager)

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Description:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Role Synopsis: This role leads the IMD activities associated to nine central P&O entities including any centralised delivery to the frontline such as Global Concept Development, New Energy, Global Subsea Life of Field, Global Hardware Solutions etc. to ensure that changes to engineering data, documents, and models because of this activity area captured and available to end users in ALIM or central document libraries in SharePoint. You will also: Define and maintain a Global Centralised Delivery IMD Plan based on the activities of P&O sub entities implementing centralised delivery that have the potential to modify engineering data, documents, and models in ALIM, the plan should include breakthroughs where contract award activities occur such as global agreements.

Collaborate with the P&O sub entities and organisation to allocate Central Technical IMD Specialists in accordance with the Global Centralised Delivery IMD Plan flexing the resources externally when required. Key Accountabilities: Issue IMD documents to meet the requirements of IMD standards, OMS and the IMD flows associated to centralised delivery and handover to end customer e.g., projects, operations etc.

Ensure that IMD clauses are incorporated within central delivery contracts and take part in the contractor award process.

Ensure that contractor IMD resources are adequate for the scope of work and reviewed inline with the centralised delivery processes.

Performance manage the progressive delivery of engineering data, documents and models into ALIM and addressing quality and completeness issues throughout the centralised delivery activities and inline with the eMOC process.

Ensure that all engineering data, documents and models are accounted for at the end of any centralised delivery activity by meeting the requirements, changing the requirements through the Class Library Change Process or by an agreed deviation that includes engineering agreement.

Issue IMD documents to meet the requirements of IMD standards and OMS to manage documents in the P&O sub-entity document libraries and promote awareness of the processes and provide periodic training sessions to end users.

Performance manage the delivery of P&O sub-entity documents based on OMS refresh cycles.

Create a bp document distribution, review and approval matrix and maintained the content for all business activities. Essential Education: Engineering, business, communication degree or equivalent relevant experience Essential Experience and Job Requirements: Essential Experience: 10+ years of experience in similar role in Oil and Gas industry

Previous experience in direct report management

In-depth understanding of ALIM, SAP, SF, OMS and MoC system with capability to provide coaching.

Experience in managing critical suppliers/contractors as contract accountable manager.

Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment and ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organization.

Resilient and experienced in working in multi-faceted environment.

Builds and continuously improves processes, tools and frameworks for the assessment of emerging automation opportunities (eg: Celonis process mining, Kryon Process Capture)

Demonstrate strong leadership and communication skills, and can integrate closely with other data subject area leads for coordinated integrated data activities across P&O, Central Technical Functions and Refineries Essential Skills: Portfolio, programme & project support – Level 5

Strategic planning – Level 5

Information governance – Level 5

Information assurance – Level 5

Information security – Level 4

Information systems coordination – Level 6

Analytics – Level 5

Sustainability – Level 5

Demand management – Level 5

Business risk management – Level 5

Learning and development management – Level 5

Conformance review – Level 5

Digital forensics – Level 5

Measurement – Level 5

Quality assurance – Level 5

Quality management – Level 5

Contract management – Level 5

Customer service support – Level 5

Relationship management – Level 5

Sourcing – Level 5

Supplier management – Level 5

Performance management – Level 5

Resourcing – Level 5 Why Join our team? At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Customer quality requirements, Digital fluency, Quality Audit, Quality in Design, Quality Management Systems, Quality Planning, Root Cause Investigations, Supplier Quality Management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.