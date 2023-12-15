Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



HSSE Group



As part of bp’s ambition to reinvent energy for people and our planet, bp partners with over three hundred Non-operated Joint Ventures (NOJVs) in over sixty countries, including over thirty NOJVs handled by the Production & Operations (P&O) organisation. We are looking for a P&O NOJV Risk & HSE&C Manager to provide HSE&C and risk management support to P&O’s NOJV-facing teams.



We are looking for an HSE&C leader (Risk Management, HSE, C&CM, Incident Investigations, Management systems or HSE Secondee) to develop and implement a multi-year programme to improve the way that Production & Operations partners with its Non-operated Joint Ventures on safety and other significant risks:

We have an ambition to create a step change in P&O’s NOJV risk and safety partnering capability. There will be a focus on supporting and co-ordinating NOJV safety and risk activity across the Entity, including driving improved NOJV governance, collaboration, and bp team partnering competency.

The P&O NOJV portfolio contains over 30 NOJVs primarily in the Gulf of Mexico, Angola, North Sea and Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey regions; there are also a small number of Projects and Renewal NOJVs.

Each NOJV is supported by a P&O NOJV-facing shareholder team with an Asset Manager, Risk Process Owner, Directors and NOJV Committee members who will need help, support, and guidance on NOJV safety and risk partnering.

Additionally, there are around 60 bp secondees to P&O NOJVs who need support with healthy, safe, and secure deployment.

The role will sit in the HSE&C organisation, but daily work will be on an agile basis working with NOJV Solutions. The role will report to the VP NOJV Enterprise Risk, Systems & Learning.

Business Impact: P&O NOJVs generate significant cash flow for bp but hold some of bp’s greatest risk exposures. The intention of the role is to deliver sustainable reductions in P&O NOJV incident likelihoods and impacts to enable continued successful delivery for the business.

Capability development: lead and energize a virtual team of 30+ P&O Risk Process Owners, Asset Managers and Technical Managers to improve safety partnering. Support & deliver good NOJV governance on safety and risk.

help co-ordinate delivery of risk management fundamentals for P&O NOJVs including identification and assessment of risk, safety and risk planning, and horizon scanning for emerging risks. The role will involve leading risk management workshops.

Incident management support: help to prepare and respond appropriately to NOJV incidents, report effectively, review incident rates for adverse trends, and help bp and P&O NOJV partners learn lessons from incidents.

Collaboration: provide or source solutions within bp to meet P&O NOJV requests for HSE support. Integrate different bp service providers from across NOJV solutions, HSE&C, bp solutions, ISC, SS&V, E&C and P&C to meet complex requests. Seek to recover costs or find other value from service provision.

External networks: visit bp and NOJV offices and sites to provide benchmarks and latest thinking on NOJV safety. Build external contacts and knowledge from industry to benchmark bp’s approach to continuously improve.

Secondee impact: deliver a step change in the P&O Secondee experience, where secondee deployment is verified for safety and security, and a risk assessment and management plan are in place for each secondee.

Senior relationships and governance support: work with asset managers and directors of P&O’s NOJVs to provide good governance, inputting to agreements, board materials, and planning on safety and risk. Represent the NOJV safety and risk agenda at P&O SORCs and SVP reviews.

Experience in an HSE or Risk Management role demonstrating personal and process safety leadership skills.

Strong people skills, influencing skills and emotional intelligence.

Experience in Risk Management, running risk assessments and developing and performance managing risk management plans.

A willingness to learn and develop new skills and capabilities.

Knowledge of working with or in Non-operated Joint Ventures, either from working as a secondee to an NOJV or in another NOJV-facing role.

Experience of an HSE&C or Risk Management role in the GoM, AGT, North Sea or Angola regions, or on projects, wells, or subsurface activities.

Experience of auditing, assurance, or self-verification.

A Degree or equivalent experience in an HSE related field, Engineering or Science. A NEBOSH Diploma in Occupational Health and Safety or an equivalent professional accreditation (e.g., IEMA Diploma, IOHA accreditation) is also advantageous.

Technical knowledge and experience in industry safety management systems (e.g. ISO31001, IOGP etc.), with detailed knowledge of HSE and Risk Management practices and procedures and delivery of safety programmes.

Good knowledge of HSE, CCM&ER and regulatory systems, standards and policy in the energy industry, or other high hazard industries.

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Emotional Intelligence, Influencing Skills, Joint Ventures, People-Focused Approach, People Oriented, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Assessments, Risk Audit, Risk Management, Risk Management Assessment, Risk Management Tools, Safety Leadership, Safety Management System (SMS)



