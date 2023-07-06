PPFG Geomechanics Specialist

Job summary

The Pore Pressure/Geomechanics Specialist provides support for well planning and execution by collaborating with the cross-disciplinary well delivery teams by developing geologically sound and compliant pore and fracture pressure forecasts and wellbore stability models. The specialist also assists in pressure detection efforts for wells and incorporates sub-surface related nonproductive time and drilling events into new forecasts.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key accountabilities:

Pore Pressure and Fracture Pressure Forecasting:

For pore pressure, the specialist should be able to integrate offset well data such as measured pressures, connection gases, log data in context of the geological setting to generate a pore pressure forecast.

For fracture gradient, there will be an emphasis on analysis and integration of data from multiple sources to generate a forecast e.g. log data, drilling data, Mini-frac/leak off data, Data from Lost Circulations Events and Geological Setting.

Integrate work with others on the multi-disciplinary well planning team to optimize the design on the selection of drilling fluid type/weight, casing string design, setting depths, potential geo-hazards and mitigation techniques.

Operational Support for Pore Pressure Detection as required for complex development or exploration wells in collaboration with the remote collaboration center; including real-time model calibration, kick analysis, gas and breathing analysis and losses investigations.

as required for complex development or exploration wells in collaboration with the remote collaboration center; including real-time model calibration, kick analysis, gas and breathing analysis and losses investigations. Drillability Assessment: Develop wellbore strengthening model and implementation plan for drilling through depleted reservoirs.

Develop wellbore strengthening model and implementation plan for drilling through depleted reservoirs. Wellbore stability analysis: Developing wellbore stability models as the basis for providing minimum mud weight recommendations for drilling and completing wells. There will be an emphasis on analysis and integration of data from multiple sources e.g. log data, drilling data, cavings analysis, image and caliper log analysis etc.

Developing wellbore stability models as the basis for providing minimum mud weight recommendations for drilling and completing wells. There will be an emphasis on analysis and integration of data from multiple sources e.g. log data, drilling data, cavings analysis, image and caliper log analysis etc. Operational assessment: contribute to Reservoir Development Operating Limits, broaching analyses, zonal isolation assessment, alternate well design, deviation/abandonment risk assessments. Participate in risk assessments to represent the PPFG, zonal isolation and broaching risks.

contribute to Reservoir Development Operating Limits, broaching analyses, zonal isolation assessment, alternate well design, deviation/abandonment risk assessments. Participate in risk assessments to represent the PPFG, zonal isolation and broaching risks. Participation in subsurface related non-productive time (NPT) analyses and investigations

Support development and implementation of a world class PPFG and Geomechanics toolkit.

Represent BP externally as required at industry meetings and JIPs etc.

Mentor for less experienced team members

Essential education:

Master’s or PhD in Engineering, Science, Geoscience, Geomechanics or Mathematics or related field

Essential experience:

Minimum 10 years of experience in relevant oilfield (drilling PPFG/geomechanics) with operator or service company.

The candidate must be familiar with PPFG, geomechanics, drilling and subsurface aspects of Well Planning and Execution.

Desirable criteria and qualifications:

Previous PPFG experience with an operator; previous geomechanics experience such as wellbore stability and formation pressure integrity tests.

Awareness of Geology, Petrophysics, Basin Modelling, Processing Geophysics, Reservoir Geomechanics, Drilling Engineering, Rig Systems, and Well Control.

Software proficiency and coding capability (e.g., VBA, Python, Techlog and Petrel).

Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Basin resource evaluation, Basin resource evaluation, CO2 utilisation and storage, Core acquisition and analysis, Cost-conscious decision-making, Data acquisition strategy, Data Management, Depositional framework, Dynamic reservoir description, Fluid Properties, Fluid sampling and analysis, Geodesy and coordinate integrity, Geohazard assessment, Geomechanical analysis, Petroleum systems analysis, PPFG detection, Research and development, Reservoir geomechanics, Reservoir quality, Resource and storage estimation, Seismic Analysis, Seismic Interpretation, Seismic lithology and fluid prediction, Seismic stratigraphic interpretation, Seismic structural interpretation {+ 8 more}



