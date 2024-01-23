PPFG and Geomechanics Specialist

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Job Summary:

Responsible for providing assurance and guidance for the development and production of reservoirs, including surveillance planning and New Well Delivery, enabling options for production enhancement to be evaluated and developed, representing BP at key technical meetings and workshops and reviewing and critically assessing reservoir models.



Job Description:

About the role

The PPFG (Pore Pressure and Fracture Gradient) and Geomechanics Specialist working across the Eastern Hemisphere will be responsible for supporting Exploration and Development well planning, execution, abandonment, and continuous improvement through the development of compliant pore and fracture pressure forecasts and wellbore stability analysis. The role may support at least two drill centers and/or one exploration well and a regional project and will own the integration of geomechanics into the use of wellbore strengthening and stability evaluations, and undertake pressure detection efforts as required for specific exploration, appraisal, or complex development wells, and evaluate sub-surface related non-productive time (NPT) events into new forecasts.

As a member of the Subsurface community within BP, the role will work within impactful integrated teams in a dynamic and diverse environment where creativity and innovations are fostered and encouraged. The role requires strong collaboration with other disciplines supporting drilling, completions, new well delivery and reservoir management operations. The role also offers the opportunity to actively participate in PPFG/Geomechanics global calls/workshops to share regional learning, regional workflows, and look for opportunities to incorporate findings from other regions into local workflows and processes.

The position will be either Sunbury or Aberdeen based with a minimum expectation of 3 days per week spent in the office in line with bp’s hybrid working policy.

What you will deliver

Provide pore pressure and fracture gradient (PPFG) prediction from pre-existing models and update as required as new data is acquired through the drilling of new wells.

Lead the development of wellbore stability (WBS) and fracture gradient prediction for well planning through analysis and integration of data from offset wells, laboratory rock testing and stress modelling across the field areas.

Interpret past well data and plan future data collection for calibrating predictions of fracture gradient reduction with reservoir depletion. Participate in possible mitigation plans where necessary.

Recommend to multi-disciplinary team engaged in well planning and design on the selection of drilling fluid type/weight, casing string design, setting depths, potential geohazards and mitigation techniques, including methodology for identification, prevention and remediation of lost circulation.

Provide pore pressure and hole problem detection support during drilling operations and update existing pore pressure and WBS / fracture gradient predictions accordingly. Identify potential lost circulation zones.

Perform thorough post-well reviews of all relevant data. Update pore pressure, fracture gradient and WBS prediction models as needed.

Engage in BP Geomechanics/PPFG Community of Practice.

Perform a key integration role across the Geomechanics and PPFG specialist community.

What you will need to be successful

The successful candidate will demonstrate:

Proven experience in Pore Pressure and Geomechanics with an operator or service company including a sound background and understanding of Wellbore Stability and Fracture Gradient.

Strong dedication to Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) and personal and process safety.

Knowledge of mud engineering, in particular LCM design and application.

Able to interpret surface and downhole data/logs for drilling operations and geological context.

Solid understanding of different types of drilling hazards.

Excellent communication, able and willing to convey key concepts across local squads.

In addition, it would be beneficial to have

HPHT PPFG prediction and detection experience.

Familiarity with Techlog and Petrel software.

Awareness of Petrophysics, Basin Modelling, Processing Geophysics, Reservoir Engineering, Drilling Engineering, Rig Systems, and Well Control.

Ability to code (either VBA, Python).

Skills:

