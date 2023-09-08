This role is not eligible for relocation

The Aviation PPM Advisor role, reporting to the PPM Manager, works with the Aviation ASPAC region team driving business value by coordinating and facilitating period-end reporting, ABM forecast process, and other PPM deliverables, providing performance insights and supporting the business delivery of the regional financial plan. This role partners with key stakeholders across aviation including the Regional Business Leadership Team, Region Finance, business/operation teams, GBS, and global aviation PPM team to provide performance insight and implement PPM deliverables in the ASPAC region.



Responsibilities -

Be the PPM representative for P&L and Balance Sheet for Aviation ASPAC Region, lead period end processes, performance reporting, ABM (Aviation Business Management) forecasting/planning process, and ad hoc requests.

Prioritize and lead period-end reporting, provide analysis and performance insights, review and develop commentary, implement related global PPM deliverables, and support global Aviation performance review.

Leading the ASPAC region ABM process by facilitating forecast process and business reviews with business and finance stakeholders, implementing related global PPM deliverables, and supporting global Aviation GFO review and intervention.



Coordinate CAPEX Financial Planning, monitoring/forecasting, and contact person for Business and Finance/PPM teams.



Lead ASPAC cash and working capital reporting and forecasting and be the contact person for Business and Finance/PPM teams.



Support Aviation in reviewing Business case financials.



Support PPM activities in MI and digital projects, e.g., IBP implementation, Global Dashboard, maintaining, further developing, and improving existing or new Power BI and Performance tools.



Drive simplification and continuous improvement in regional PPM processes, to streamline activities and focus on value delivery.



Work closely together with the ASPAC Business Finance Team and be the primary contact to GBS, liaising & coordinating activities.



Participate in / lead region PPM projects as required.



Essential Experience -

Experience in financial forecasting, planning, and performance management.

Proven financial accounting and reporting knowledge.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Strong social skills. Consistent track record to effectively coordinate and influence a diverse network in both finance and business.

Ability to interpret and communicate financial information with clarity providing insights to deliver business improvement and to optimize and protect value.

Ability to translate sophisticated and detailed matters into simple terms and practical data.

Ability to work both collaboratively and autonomously.

Good command of written and spoken English.



Essential Education -

A bachelor’s degree is required - preferably in Finance, Business, or equivalent experience.



Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



What’s in it for you?

Excellent work-life balance, hybrid working arrangements

Career development and mentoring programs

Generous salary package including annual bonus program

12% superannuation, share options, and fuel discounts

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave

A collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture



