  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. PPM Finance Advisor, bp pulse Asia Pacific region

PPM Finance Advisor, bp pulse Asia Pacific region

PPM Finance Advisor, bp pulse Asia Pacific region

  • Location China - Central - Shanghai
  • Travel required Negotiable
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 144009BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Responsible for developing and managing processes to support internal planning and performance management and external performance reporting, using advanced technical capabilities to support projects in own area, perform short and long-term performance analysis and insights, working collaboratively to drive continuous improvement and drive the production of management information.

bp pulse’s mission is to develop and shape bp’s next gen electrification business, which is customer centric and digitally enabled, and we are inviting you to be a part of it! We lead on new market entries and develop new integrated ecosystems that will be the key to developing innovative customer solutions in mobility.
We have a fantastic opportunity for a Planning and Performance Management (PPM) Finance Advisor to establish and lead PPM for bp pulse in Asia Pacific (AsPac) region, covering Australia, New Zealand, and China.
The role is based in China and reports to bp pulse PPM Senior Manager, based in London. It partners with key stakeholders in AsPac region, including Regional and countries’ General Managers, Business Finance, ARC, regional business teams, as well as global bp pulse leadership team and central PPM team.
For you, being part of bp Finance organisation means working with us on:

  • Compliance – efficiently delivering external reporting requirements to ensure we continue to meet our regulatory ‎obligations in all jurisdictions.‎
  • Stewardship – laying out a robust finance framework and providing ongoing management of the balance sheet and ‎portfolio execution.‎
  • Performance – facilitating the effective allocation of capital, development of business plans and coordination of ‎business performance interventions to ensure a consistent delivery.
  • Transformation – driving digital transformation across all elements of the finance entity to ‎achieve sector-leading cost-performance.
In this role, you will:
  • Lead the monthly and quarterly actuals reporting for bp pulse AsPac:
    • Prepare monthly reports and analyse drivers of variances vs forecast and plan
    • Use bp financial systems output (FBW) and load monthly actuals into bp MI reporting system (EP2)
    • Interface with ARC and Business Finance to ensure data completeness and integrity
    • Collect, review, assure and submit the non-financial metrics to monthly reporting through dashboard and MI system
    • Extract insights about drivers of the performance for reviews with business and leadership teams and lead the review discussions
    • Provide summary reports and commentary to the bp pulse central PPM team and for Monthly Performance Reviews (MPRs) with the bp pulse leadership team
  • Lead the Global Financial Outlook (GFO) forecast and plan processes:
    • defining timelines, templates, inputs and requirements
    • Interface with Business Finance Manager to ensure alignment with investment financial memorandums
    • engaging with various stakeholders in the business, functional teams and leadership teams on the input assumptions and outputs
    • consolidating GFOs financial and non-financial data and submitting to bp pulse central PPM team for consolidation
  • Act as a custodian of financial and non-financial MI data for AsPac region, assuring timely and accurate data
  • Maintain the capex pipeline for the region
  • Provide analytical and ad-hoc support to AsPac Finance Manager and leadership teams
We have the following requirements:
  • A Bachelor's degree, preferably in Finance, Business or Accounting
  • Excellent Excel and PowerPoint skills
  • Good command of written and spoken English
  • Solid financial accounting and reporting knowledge
  • Experience in financial forecasting, planning and performance management
  • Strong people engagement skills. Proven ability to effectively coordinate and influence a diverse network in both finance and business.
  • Ability to interpret and communicate financial information with clarity providing insights.
Desirable criteria:
  • Professional accountancy qualification
  • Experience of bp planning and performance management processes

