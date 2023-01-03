PPM Finance Advisor, bp pulse Asia Pacific region

Responsible for developing and managing processes to support internal planning and performance management and external performance reporting, using advanced technical capabilities to support projects in own area, perform short and long-term performance analysis and insights, working collaboratively to drive continuous improvement and drive the production of management information.
bp pulse’s mission is to develop and shape bp’s next gen electrification business, which is customer centric and digitally enabled, and we are inviting you to be a part of it! We lead on new market entries and develop new integrated ecosystems that will be the key to developing innovative customer solutions in mobility.
We have a fantastic opportunity for a Planning and Performance Management (PPM) Finance Advisor to establish and lead PPM for bp pulse in Asia Pacific (AsPac) region, covering Australia, New Zealand, and China.
The role is based in China and reports to bp pulse PPM Senior Manager, based in London. It partners with key stakeholders in AsPac region, including Regional and countries’ General Managers, Business Finance, ARC, regional business teams, as well as global bp pulse leadership team and central PPM team.
For you, being part of bp Finance organisation means working with us on: