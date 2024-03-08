PSI Engineer - IDMS - TSI

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

Let me tell you about the role

The Pressure Systems and Integrity Engineer will support the Pressure System Integrity team within the bp Solutions Integrity Management team. This role provides integrity data management support to the P&O (Refining and Production organization). Services include providing IDMS support at the request of the sites, supporting self-verification program, standardization initiatives and reviews, optimizing work processes, tools and systems

The PSI engineer IDMS focused will support the integration, standardization and simplification of mechanical integrity systems and tools for our assets. The PSI engineer IDMS focused will support the setup, continuous improvement, user support and training, tool and process evolution, data health and integrity controls and lifting, self-verification processes in partnership with site and central teams in support of long-term safe and reliable operation of the assets and continuous efficiency improvement of our operations.

The PSI engineer has experience with inspection of static pressure equipment (piping, vessels, heat exchangers, tanks etc.) and GE APM (Meridium) IM modules. The role needs to demonstrate willingness to drive standardization across P&O with an ability to influence diverse partners to achieve common goals. Apply pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, production efficiency, defect elimination, and standardization of engineering processes and workflows, and standard and visible performance management platforms and cadence.

Strong aim to innovate and continuous improvement on the field of data analytics, predictive integrated asset management, AI.

What you will deliver

Responsible for defining pressure systems integrity inspection procedures and guidelines, development, implementation, and standardization.

Support global integrity programs implementation (e.g., GE APM - Meridium) and collaborate with operating sites.

operating sites. Support the inspection optimization and standardization activities, develop the optimization opportunities, work instructions and job aides as required and needed.

Support self-verification processes and understand and provide interpretations and support conformance with applicable bp’s engineering technical practices and industry codes and laws.

Support and fully engages with Integrity teams as required for scope development and risk evaluation.

Lead IDMS tools maintenance, improvements pipeline and implementation, user experience enhancement, user training, data health checks and audits, performance management

Assist in developing and applying designated technical practices to support control of the successful delivery of new projects and existing process improvement initiatives.

Champion a culture of data driven decisions, and efficiency on the use of data: Data analytics, digital tools/ technologies and operationalize upgraded work practices through digital transformation

Support performance management through implementation, measurement, and analysis of relevant KPI’s to drive continuous improvement

People and business related:

Provide visible safety leadership in accordance with bp safety leadership principles, lifesaving rules and process safety fundamentals to model desired safety behaviors

Record relevant learning in shared learning systems, incorporate into local activities, specifications/ practices/ procedures and raise high priority lessons

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

BSc or BEng (UK), BSc (US), or international equivalent in an engineering discipline

Must have certifications:

N/Ar

Preferred education/certifications:

BSc or BEng (UK), BSc (US), or international equivalent in an engineering discipline

Minimum years of relevant experience:

8+ years of relevant technical field experience in engineering pressure systems integrity and/or Inspection Data Management Systems

Must have experiences/skills:

Deep knowledge and understanding of Inspection Data Management systems and its use, including the GE APM (Meridium) IM modules.

Experience on data architecture management, inter connectivity of IDMS, CMMS, Engineering data management systems, 3D model integration and digital twin, data stewardship understanding, hierarchy protocols

of IDMS, CMMS, Engineering data management systems, 3D model integration and digital twin, data stewardship understanding, hierarchy protocols Working knowledge and experience with relevant inspection codes and standards API 510, 570, 653, 581,

Work experience with relevant inspection codes and standards to meet regulatory compliance.

Proven experience on having implemented and operationally handle IDMS systems successfully on global organizations

IDMS systems successfully on global organizations Working knowledge of RBI Methodologies practical application.

Equipment inspection experience

Experience of working in an oil and gas processing / refinery plant.

Proven record for improving the IDMS to achieve the business need in system effectiveness and efficiency.

Experience with computerized maintenance management systems (e.g., SAP, Maximo etc.) and their works with IDMS

IDMS People leadership, teamwork, communication skills and an ability to network and influence across organizational boundaries.

Fluent in English, written and oral.

Familiar with process design, process safety, and operating conditions of typical O&G units

Individual must be highly motivated and a self-starter

Good to have experiences/skills:

Advanced knowledge of working with Agile principles and tools.

Work experience with Power Bi or other business intelligence tools.

Willingness to expand knowledge to other IDMS than GE APM (Meridium)

You will work with

Integrity Management teams

Operations teams

Centralized Solutions Teams

Shift support : Working hours (India / UK shift) to support Business Partners

% Travel requirements : 10%



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Advanced & Robotics Inspection Technologies, Advanced & Robotics Inspection Technologies, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial acumen, Communication, Corrosion Management, Corrosion modelling, Creativity and Innovation, Data Management, Degradation monitoring, Degradation threat assessment, Digital fluency, Engineering Failure Analysis, Equipment preservation and protection, Erosion modelling, External degradation barrier selection, External degradation threats, Incident investigation and learning, Internal degradation barrier selection, Materials and corrosion design philosophy, Materials and weld performance limits, Materials manufacturing methods, Materials Non-Destructive Evaluation (NDE), Materials of construction {+ 10 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.