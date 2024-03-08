PSI Engineer - IDMS - TSI

Entity:Production & Operations
Engineering Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.
The Pressure Systems and Integrity Engineer will support the Pressure System Integrity team within the bp Solutions Integrity Management team. This role provides integrity data management support to the P&O (Refining and Production organization). Services include providing IDMS support at the request of the sites, supporting self-verification program, standardization initiatives and reviews, optimizing work processes, tools and systems
The PSI engineer IDMS focused will support the integration, standardization and simplification of mechanical integrity systems and tools for our assets. The PSI engineer IDMS focused will support the setup, continuous improvement, user support and training, tool and process evolution, data health and integrity controls and lifting, self-verification processes in partnership with site and central teams in support of long-term safe and reliable operation of the assets and continuous efficiency improvement of our operations.
The PSI engineer has experience with inspection of static pressure equipment (piping, vessels, heat exchangers, tanks etc.) and GE APM (Meridium) IM modules. The role needs to demonstrate willingness to drive standardization across P&O with an ability to influence diverse partners to achieve common goals. Apply pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, production efficiency, defect elimination, and standardization of engineering processes and workflows, and standard and visible performance management platforms and cadence.
Strong aim to innovate and continuous improvement on the field of data analytics, predictive integrated asset management, AI.
Must have educational qualifications:
Shift support : Working hours (India / UK shift) to support Business Partners
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Advanced & Robotics Inspection Technologies, Advanced & Robotics Inspection Technologies, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial acumen, Communication, Corrosion Management, Corrosion modelling, Creativity and Innovation, Data Management, Degradation monitoring, Degradation threat assessment, Digital fluency, Engineering Failure Analysis, Equipment preservation and protection, Erosion modelling, External degradation barrier selection, External degradation threats, Incident investigation and learning, Internal degradation barrier selection, Materials and corrosion design philosophy, Materials and weld performance limits, Materials manufacturing methods, Materials Non-Destructive Evaluation (NDE), Materials of construction {+ 10 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.