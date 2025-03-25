PSI Engineer - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

About bp

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) center in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide! TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable, and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work!

Let me tell you about the role

The PSI Engineer is a technical role, responsible for the delivery of regional IM activities & continues reduction of mechanical integrity risk of our assets. The role should gain knowledge & historical perspective on particular asset systems in order to properly support their day to day & integrate with the asset squads.

Consistency to the bp Operating Management System (OMS) & safety leadership principles to build a purposeful, winning, & caring culture.

What you will deliver

Field Related:

Support the pressure system field lead through the whole RBI life cycle by creating quality inspection scopes, coordinating with he execution team their quality and timely execution, reviewing inspection results in perspective of system historical data, anomaly identification, risk calibration and management, proactive corrosion control matrices analysis in coordination with the relevant fields, resolve probability and consequence of failure and updating inspection strategies and plans as needed (RBI ever-greening).

Developing, delivering, & implementing IM programs including inspection processes, fit for purpose assessments, risk-based assessments (RBA/IB), inspection & monitoring programs.

Perform Fitness-for-Service, Remaining Life Assessment, Risk Assessment, & other key engineering calculations in support of IM workflows.

Develop/Update Equipment Strategies & prepare statements of inspection requirements (SOIR) which align with RBI outputs & IM performance st&ards.

Collaborating closely with other fields through work development, investigating, advising, & making recommendations based on problems identified during assessment.

Thickness inspection management & analysis.

Corrosion management & analysis.

Inspection plan development/ optimization.

Integrity assessment/assurance activities like FFS, Corrosion Evaluations & Remaining Life Studies.

Degradation evaluations related to pressure equipment, heat exchangers, piping circuits, fired equipment, flares, aboveground storage tanks, &/or pressure relief devices

Monitoring & surveillance of integrity parameters to ensure reliable operations

Solving, root cause analysis, & integrity recommendation / anomalies stewardship

Bad actor identification & analysis, RCA, to proactively reduce equipment downtime

Data analytics, digital tools/ technologies & operationalize upgraded work practices through digital transformation.

Overall integrity effectiveness & management

Regional oversight & stewardship of integrity work product metrics for quality, effectiveness, & efficiency in achieving manufacturing site objectives.

Ever-greening the RBI in collaboration with required fields for the particular asset (corrosion, chemistry, process, etc.).

Support the Anomaly Management Process for the assigned asset is implemented in an efficient & timely manner.

Participate, perform Deferral Management Workflow as it relates to PSI related activities including inspection execution, fabric maintenance & anomaly management.

Participate, perform Fabric Maintenance process incorporating external corrosion assessment & mitigation, work scope development, resource planning & prioritization.

Support / participate the execution of Region's Self Verification processes.

People & business related:

Provide visible safety leadership in accordance with bp safety leadership principles, lifesaving rules & process safety fundamentals to model desired safety behaviors

Record relevant learning in shared learning systems, incorporate into local activities, specifications/ practices/ procedures & raise high priority lessons

Support performance management through implementation, measurement, & analysis of relevant KPI’s to drive continuous improvement

What you will need to be successful

Must have education requirements:

BSc or BEng (UK), BSc (US), or international equivalent in an engineering field

Must have certifications:

Professional accreditation in either Professional Engineer or Chartered Engineer

Preferred education/certifications:

BSc or BEng (UK), BSc (US), or international equivalent in an engineering field around materials, corrosion, mechanical, chemical engineering

Min. yrs of proven experience:

7-10 yrs of relevant technical field experience in PSI

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Deep field expertise on NDE, inspection methods, coverage requirements, inspection frequency, inspection effectiveness, data analysis, & inspection management processes, tools, & metrics.

Experienced with RBI technology, fitness for service assessments & failure investigation techniques, Anomaly Management & Fabric Maintenance.

Knowledge of corrosion mitigation & current with all mechanical integrity assessment techniques.

Certification & in-depth knowledge with relevant inspection codes & st&ards API 510, 570, 653, 579, 580, ASME VIII, B31, PCC-2, ANST, PCN & ANSI.

Proven track record in practical application of company & industry engineering st&ards & practices for P&O mechanical equipment

Relevant field experience with PSI engineering for O&G processing facilities.

Field experience & technical understanding of engineering, maintenance, reliability, & operation of O&G facilities.

Deep understanding of the principles & procedures pertaining to risk management & plant reliability

People leadership, teamwork, communication skills & an ability to network & influence across organizational boundaries.

Fluent in English, written & oral.

Familiar with process design, process safety, & operating conditions of typical O&G units

Individual must be highly motivated & a self-starter

Good to have experiences/skills:

Solid understanding in key sections of ASME Sec Div. 1/2, ASME Sec V, ASME Sec IX, ASME Sec Il, ASME B31.3/ B31.1/B31.4/ B31.8, ASME PCC-2

Preparing risk based inspection strategies, work scopes & welding/ major repairs plans.

Certification &/or knowledge NACE Senior Corrosion Technologist, BSI ISO St&ards, AWS/ CSWIP/ ASNT NDT Techniques

UKAS accreditation

Full cycle risk-based inspection implementation experience, including data collection (coordinating inputs from Process/ Operations/ Engineering/ Maintenance), damage mechanism evaluation, consequence evaluation, risk threshold identification & mitigation ruleset development

Background in mechanical design, selection, fabrication & quality assurance of pressure equipment, heat exchangers, piping systems, valves, & pressure relief devices

Shift support

Working hours (India / UK shift) to support Business Partners Sophisticated knowledge of working with Agile principles & tools

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



