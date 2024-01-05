PU Brand & Communication Manager – Europe & META

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Summary:

We are looking for a top-tier Brand & Communication Manager who will develop European wide Brand Marketing plans across Cars, Bikes and CVO brands, embracing and adapting global brand strategies and programs! Our future teammate will be accountable for Master brand, product brands and Cross space brand initiatives and leading the development of engagement strategy for consumers including Media planning with special focus on building capability in digital media.



Job Description:



We expect you to:

Lead the brand P&Ls. Seek opportunities to deliver incremental gross margin growth through cost reduction and/or volume growth opportunities and run Brand reviews to ensure delivery of Brand Health and Financial metrics.

Manage Europe product portfolio in line with the global brand architecture, proposition and guardrails.

Ensure that all Brand communication to & through customers are on brand strategy and communications guidelines.

Implement global sponsorship assets in country ensuring maximum usage and coverage through PR, digital and traditional media.

Collaborate with markets on new product launch plans in market and gain alignment with global and hub team.

Develop and activate annual Brand & Comms marketing plan to further strengthen our brand equity, secure our brand’s top of mind position and fortify our mental availability among target audiences and key opinion leaders.

Provide inputs into global brand teams for ODIMS, specially during early stages based on consumer insights generated from markets.

Manage B&C team resources and budget prioritising strategic and higher return on investment initiatives.

Influence global marketing plans by providing objective evidence and support material, powerfully articulating European view in global networks and project teams.

Leads the northern Europe country activation team for developing and executing the in-country marketing plans to support the business growth.

Provide input, guidance and strategic peer review to META marketing team on the product roadmap and brand campaigns.



We believe the successful candidate should have:

University degree in Marketing or related field and/or significant; MBA or equivalent post graduate degree would be desirable.

Deep experience and expertise in Sales and Marketing with B2C and B2B activation.

Experience of leading high-performance teams with mentoring skills.

Experience of working with agencies across multiple channels.

Strong interpersonal, communication and networking skills, both inside and outside the business. Innovative thinking.

Outstanding expertise in generating and applying customer and consumer insights.

Ability to translate Marketing Strategy into Marketing Plans. Brand Management expertise.



Why join our team?



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.