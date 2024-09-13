PU Brand & Product Portfolio Manager

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose:

Accountable for building Castrol Brand health in ASPAC Markets in line with strategy and in service of business performance. Will do this in partnership with the country Marketing managers and Global Marketing team by providing thought leadership, best practice sharing and driving synergy in programs to achieve investment effectiveness and efficiency for the PU.

Leads development and execution of Brand programs and activation that involve multiple markets.

Responsible for the health of our Product portfolio and managing the PUMR and ODI planning and process with Global and the Markets.

Ensures consistency and synergies with Brand and Product strategies, with both in year but also future plans and actions in place to meet growth expectations across a diverse set of markets.

Key Accountabilities:

Accountable for the brand P&Ls. Identifies opportunities to deliver incremental gross margin growth through cost reduction and/or volume growth opportunities and manages Brand reviews to ensure delivery of Brand Health and Financial metrics

Responsible for developing and driving marketing mix, across the customer journey and purchase funnel, advancing capabilities, enhancing insights, and ensuring activities drive customer conversion

Manage PU product portfolio in line with the global brand architecture, proposition and guardrails

Ensures that all Brand communication to & through customers are on brand strategy and communications guidelines.

Executes global sponsorship assets in country ensuring maximum usage and coverage through PR, digital and traditional media. Develops local sponsorships post requisite signoffs in line with brand strategy

Collaborates with markets on new product launch plans in market and gains alignment with global and hub team

Develops and activates social consumer communities via both Online and Offline channels

Accountable for providing inputs into global brand teams for ODIMS, specially during early stages based on consumer insights generated from markets

Operational lead on hub strategy development & works closely with the Hub Marketing Manager and Country Marketing Managers to finalize planning

Accountable for the allocation of Brand ASP in conjunction with the Country Marketing Manager

Supports PU Marketing Manager with Sales Leadership on Key Brand activation programs

Influences global marketing plans by providing objective evidence and support material, powerfully articulating hub / country view in global networks and project teams

Key Requirements:

University degree in Marketing or related discipline and/or minimum 10 years’ relevant experience; MBA or equivalent post graduate degree desirable

Minimum 10 years of experience in Sales and Marketing with B2C and B2B activation

Leading marketing team in a country and/or managing a brand globally or regionally

Experience of leading high-performance teams with coaching skills

Experience of working with agencies across multiple channels

Innovative thinking

Strong interpersonal, communication, influencing and networking skills, both inside and outside the business

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Brand Management, Channel marketing activation, Customer Segmentation, Developing creative marketing content, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Listening, Presenting, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using market research effectively, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.