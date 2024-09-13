PU Brand & Product Portfolio Manager

Entity:Customers & Products
Accountable for building Castrol Brand health in ASPAC Markets in line with strategy and in service of business performance. Will do this in partnership with the country Marketing managers and Global Marketing team by providing thought leadership, best practice sharing and driving synergy in programs to achieve investment effectiveness and efficiency for the PU.
Leads development and execution of Brand programs and activation that involve multiple markets.
Responsible for the health of our Product portfolio and managing the PUMR and ODI planning and process with Global and the Markets.
Ensures consistency and synergies with Brand and Product strategies, with both in year but also future plans and actions in place to meet growth expectations across a diverse set of markets.
Brand Management, Channel marketing activation, Customer Segmentation, Developing creative marketing content, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Listening, Presenting, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using market research effectively, Writing skills
