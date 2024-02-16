PU - Customer Excellence & Operations Manager - ASPAC

This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Business Support Group



The ASPAC PU Customer Excellence & Operations Manager plays a crucial role in overseeing various aspects of the design and delivery of: customer experience, customer operations, sales capability, technical sales and services, customer and consumer digital solutions and data analytics.

The purpose of the role is to lead, manage and coordinate the operations of the business in a way that enables the sales teams in each of the 7 markets (in the ASPAC PU) to focus on core sales activities.

By working cross-functionally & cross-region, focusing on future trends and external/internal best practices, the role will develop and deliver an integrated customer experience and operations management plan for Castrol across ASPAC. It drives standardization, consistency and compliance keeping in mind local regulations, group standards and policies.

As a member of the Castrol ASPAC Leadership team, the role will input into the overall strategy and plan, and plays a crucial role in supporting the delivery of strategic priorities.

The role can be based in Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia or Thailand

Lead the customer excellence and operations team and work closely with a range of stakeholders to:

Deliver a simple, consistent and connected customer experience

Deliver compliant customer operations in line with business needs

Deploy and drive impactful and profitable trade marketing and channel activation plans

Design and deliver the technical services framework; including a focus on technical sales and new growth prospects

Create and manage a portfolio of digital solutions to not only deliver the right customer experience, compliant and efficient operations, but also create new business models and revenue streams.

Develop the capability road map for the PU across the automotive and industrial business – including capability requirements for channel partners.

Adaptive leadership, Digital innovation, Agile leadership, Leading transformation & change management

Delivers an effortless customer experience – Expert

Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding - Mastery

Customer relationship management - Mastery

Offer and product knowledge - Mastery

University degree / post graduate degree would be value added

12+ years of experience across sales, marketing and operations

Experience of working in a matrix & geographically dispersed organisation and proven leadership capability to drive effective integration of cross functional activities

Deep understanding of the business processes, customers' expectations and current & future company strategy

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.