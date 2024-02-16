Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. PU - Customer Excellence & Operations Manager - ASPAC

PU - Customer Excellence & Operations Manager - ASPAC

PU - Customer Excellence & Operations Manager - ASPAC

  • Location Vietnam - Ho Chi Minh City, Malaysia - Kuala Lumpur, Indonesia - Jakarta, Thailand - Bangkok
  • Travel required Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
  • Job category Business Support Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ075161
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products


Job Family Group:

Business Support Group


Job Description:

The ASPAC PU Customer Excellence & Operations Manager plays a crucial role in overseeing various aspects of the design and delivery of: customer experience, customer operations, sales capability, technical sales and services, customer and consumer digital solutions and data analytics.

The purpose of the role is to lead, manage and coordinate the operations of the business in a way that enables the sales teams in each of the 7 markets (in the ASPAC PU) to focus on core sales activities.

By working cross-functionally & cross-region, focusing on future trends and external/internal best practices, the role will develop and deliver an integrated customer experience and operations management plan for Castrol across ASPAC. It drives standardization, consistency and compliance keeping in mind local regulations, group standards and policies.

As a member of the Castrol ASPAC Leadership team, the role will input into the overall strategy and plan, and plays a crucial role in supporting the delivery of strategic priorities.

The role can be based in Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia or Thailand

Key Accountabilities

Lead the customer excellence and operations team and work closely with a range of stakeholders to:

  • Deliver a simple, consistent and connected customer experience

  • Deliver compliant customer operations in line with business needs

  • Deploy and drive impactful and profitable trade marketing and channel activation plans

  • Design and deliver the technical services framework; including a focus on technical sales and new growth prospects

  • Create and manage a portfolio of digital solutions to not only deliver the right customer experience, compliant and efficient operations, but also create new business models and revenue streams.

  • Develop the capability road map for the PU across the automotive and industrial business – including capability requirements for channel partners.

Skills & Competencies:

  • Adaptive leadership, Digital innovation, Agile leadership, Leading transformation & change management

  • Delivers an effortless customer experience – Expert

  • Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding - Mastery

  • Customer relationship management - Mastery

  • Offer and product knowledge - Mastery

Requirements

  • University degree / post graduate degree would be value added

  • 12+ years of experience across sales, marketing and operations

  • Experience of working in a matrix & geographically dispersed organisation and proven leadership capability to drive effective integration of cross functional activities

  • Deep understanding of the business processes, customers' expectations and current & future company strategy

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.


Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

