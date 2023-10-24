Site traffic information and cookies

PU - Customer Excellence & Operations Manager - China

  • Location China - Pudong
  • Travel required Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Sales Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ070559
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products


Job Family Group:

Sales Group


Job Summary:

Responsible for leading support to the relevant sales team(s) through driving business performance improvement and taking responsibility for the operational aspects of the business to allow them to focus on customer-facing activities and/or managing the relationship between BP and its customers, leading multiple teams to deliver all sales/business support processes, including execution, and owning relationships with any external customer service providers to ensure Service Level Agreements are delivered. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.


Job Description:

Job Purpose

The purpose of the role is to lead, manage and coordinate the operations of the PU in a way that enables the sales teams in market to focus on core sales activities. By working cross-functionally, focusing on future trends and external/internal best practices, the role will develop and deliver an integrated customer experience and operations management plan for the business. As a member of the PU Leadership team, the role will input into the overall strategy and plan for the PU and support the delivery of strategic priorities.

Key Accountabilities

  • Responsible for the whole CE&O team management, including customer service, technical service, sales support, project management, digital, sales capability, ethics & compliance etc.
  • Drive a customer-centric culture across the PU
  • Define and own the Customer Service Agreement (CSA) and customer management framework for the market - taking into account customer requirements, benchmarking and external best practice
  • Create a common framework and guardrails for how we reach customers and manage customer relationships
  • Design of Customer interfaces and Experience across the customer journey
  • Developing and documenting sales / business operational processes, best practice and tools to enable continuous improvement. (lead to contract, O2C, key account management planning, prospecting & pipeline management, complaint management)
  • Own customer communications framework for the PU
  • Using Customer Heartbeat results, LCF and other techniques (e.g. journey maps), work cross-functionally to define, deliver and evolve the customer experience
  • Provides recommendation for Sales Incentive Plan recommendation linked to RTM strategy and customer offer deliverables
  • Assess requirements for project management support to manage efficiently the portfolio
  • Drive the digital capability improvement
  • Ensure the ethics and compliance are fully deployed across the PU
  • Drive sales enablement

Education

  • University degree essential
  • postgraduate degree would be value added

Experience

  • 10+ years of experience across sales, marketing and operations
  • Experience of working in a matrix & geographically dispersed organisation and proven leadership capability to drive effective integration of cross functional activities
  • Deep understanding of the business processes, customers' expectations and current & future company strategy

Skills & Competencies

  • Skills: Adaptive leadership, Digital innovation, Agile leadership, Leading transformation & change management
  • Competencies:
  • Delivers an effortless customer experience - Expert
  • Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding - Mastery
  • Customer relationship management - Mastery
  • Offer and product knowledge - Mastery

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.


Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

