Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Description:

About the Role

The performing unit (PU) Marketing Services Specialist Responsible for building previously unrealized value and opportunity in relation to brand, customer experience, market dynamics and future trends and ASP value (ROMI tool), through extensive analytics, research and data modelling.

To lead execution of a Marketing Investment effectiveness framework and ROMI tools covering standard processes to drive performance. Provide leadership and functional expertise on ROMI measurement. PU SME for Marketing Effectiveness.

Key Accountabilities

Responsible for tracking, building and supporting data driven decisions across the ASPAC Countries and identify opportunities for growth

Lead and monitor PU data, performance KPIs, and market insights and research to build a holistic view business and markets

Ensures that the intel and data provided stays in-tune with shifting market and audience behaviors and is paired with the business strategic agenda

Play an important role in leading data and insight vendors both in terms of in year requirements and longer term capabilities and needs

Collaborates with markets on new initiatives in support of a robust and commercially sound approach.

Accountable for providing inputs into global brand teams for ODIMS, specially during early stages based on consumer insights generated from markets

Influences global marketing plans by providing objective evidence and support material, powerfully articulating hub / country view in global networks and project teams

Working with the Global Effectiveness Team chip in to the continuous development of the ROMI toolkit (including the ROMl Tool) and marketing effectiveness measurement framework by providing relevant PU insights and challenge

Working alongside Global Team, drive the implementation of the Effectiveness Framework, ROMI toolkit (deliverables, deep dives) and ROMI Tool within the PU taking accountabilities for the ongoing management and providing insights and improvement ideas to the global team

Be an active contributor to the Marketing Effectiveness Network by sharing insights, analytical approaches and suggesting future improvements as well as identifying the best practise from other markets to embrace across the PU.

Handling key agency interfaces at PU level where relevant – gfk , Mindhsare etc.

What we are looking out for:

Bachelors degree, MBA or similar post graduate degree in business or Marketing desirable

Significant business experience in Marketing especially measuring and tracking impact of initiatives. Experience in an operational Marketing role (eg Brand manager/product manager)

Displayed commercial sense with the understanding to build insights and opportunities through a financial and marketing principles approach, whilst maintaining the tension between strategic and tactical initiatives.

Strong influencing skills with credibility to challenge and support engagements at a senior level and present compelling insights.

Experience in Lubricants is beneficial.

This role is on local package can be based in Malaysia, Thailand or Vietnam.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company framework where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the approach of giving back to our environment are highly valued. Possibility to join our social communities and networks. Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path. Life and health insurance, medical care package and many other benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



