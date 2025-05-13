Entity:Customers & Products
Are you ready to join a team that’s driving the future of lubricants & beyond and setting new industry standards? Discover how our diverse and passionate people at Castrol are shaping the industry – and how you can be part of this journey.
We’re seeking talented experts who share our passion for innovation and perfection. Bring your outstanding perspective, collaborative spirit, and challenge our thinking as we continue to own the way in the lubricants market & build businesses beyond lubricants. This is your chance to learn, grow, and thrive in a dynamic and inclusive organization.
Castrol is a global leader in lubricants and part of the bp Group, one of the world’s largest energy companies. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company, leading in the Automotive, Industrial, and Marine lubricant sectors. With iconic brands, relentless innovation, strong customer relationships, and a team of highly motivated employees, we have maintained our market leadership in India for over a century. Our robust manufacturing and distribution network in India helps us reach consumers through more than 135,000 outlets.
At Castrol, success knows no bounds. We offer a fast-paced learning environment where you can develop your career, whether in specialized functions or on a general management track. Castrol India has a proud legacy of nurturing top talent for leadership roles, both locally and globally.
We are currently looking for PU Pricing & Insights Manager INSA based at Mumbai with details mentioned below.
To define and lead execution of a strategic pricing framework covering standard methodologies and on pricing, rebates, online tools in line with competition law. Works across Auto and Industrial spaces. Owns a deep understanding of customer (including industrial and channel), consumer and is the voice of the customer and consumer insights & intelligence within the PU. Responds to CVPE research and will work across Castrol and broader BP/CVPE requirements.
What you will deliver
strong Analytical skills understanding of research methodologies and deployment of the right approach consumer and customer studies stakeholder management and project management, prioritization innovative approach to challenge the status quo and underpin / influence / enable decisions with data
Ability to multitask and lead multiple projects with multiple customers Self-Starter who can translate strategy to on ground execution detailed Ability to work in ambiguity and a stickler for timelines and delivery of project achievements Customer focused, understanding of ecosystems of influence and how to ensure all opinion leaders build demand for Castrol products
The appointed individual will collaborate closely with key collaborators including the Brand and Communications Manager, Marketing Head, Sales teams, Supply Chain teams, Global Marketing and Product Development teams, Legal teams, and Sales teams on an ongoing basis to meticulously drive tangible business outcomes.
Furthermore, the incumbent will adeptly cultivate and lead all aspects of relationships with advertising agencies, research agencies, media agencies, and other strategic partners, orchestrating collaborative efforts to propel both business and brand objectives forward with unwavering precision.
Culture
bp believes in creating a culture that allows you to live our purpose, play to win while caring for others - and there is a huge focus on diversity equity and inclusion. We are a very open and respectful organization, where there is a lot of respect given to listening to all perspectives and hence people are encouraged to speak up, contribute at all levels irrespective of level or department.
The marketing team is a bunch of young and passionate individuals from varied backgrounds, and we thrive on being able to learn from each other as well as a lot of external orientation from the best in the industry. we deeply value partnerships especially with our sales colleagues and strongly believe in the power of unleashing one team to be able to break barriers, challenge status quo and create new achievements.
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is not available for remote working
