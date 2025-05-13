Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Description:

Are you ready to join a team that’s driving the future of lubricants & beyond and setting new industry standards? Discover how our diverse and passionate people at Castrol are shaping the industry – and how you can be part of this journey.

We’re seeking talented experts who share our passion for innovation and perfection. Bring your outstanding perspective, collaborative spirit, and challenge our thinking as we continue to own the way in the lubricants market & build businesses beyond lubricants. This is your chance to learn, grow, and thrive in a dynamic and inclusive organization.

Apply now!

Castrol is a global leader in lubricants and part of the bp Group, one of the world’s largest energy companies. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company, leading in the Automotive, Industrial, and Marine lubricant sectors. With iconic brands, relentless innovation, strong customer relationships, and a team of highly motivated employees, we have maintained our market leadership in India for over a century. Our robust manufacturing and distribution network in India helps us reach consumers through more than 135,000 outlets.

At Castrol, success knows no bounds. We offer a fast-paced learning environment where you can develop your career, whether in specialized functions or on a general management track. Castrol India has a proud legacy of nurturing top talent for leadership roles, both locally and globally.

We are currently looking for PU Pricing & Insights Manager INSA based at Mumbai with details mentioned below.

Let me tell you about the role

To define and lead execution of a strategic pricing framework covering standard methodologies and on pricing, rebates, online tools in line with competition law. Works across Auto and Industrial spaces. Owns a deep understanding of customer (including industrial and channel), consumer and is the voice of the customer and consumer insights & intelligence within the PU. Responds to CVPE research and will work across Castrol and broader BP/CVPE requirements.

What you will deliver

Pricing (auto and industrial) which comprises 3 key areas:

Pricing Strategy, Price Setting and helping Pricing Implementation for the full integrated value chain (Strategic & Tactical Pricing, Analysis & Control). This role will support the implementation of the Integrated Pricing process as follows:

Strategic Pricing - Help finalise scope and objectives of Strategic Pricing Roadmap in alignment with global Pricing Manager, PU Marketing Manager and market marketing, sales and finance managers. Ensuring all roles are clearly defined.

Deliver Strategic and tactical Pricing activities - Support any other Price research activity, such as Price Elasticity’s and Global Consumer Pricing research

Tactical Pricing -Provide support to marketing teams in defining and maintaining list prices

Provide support to sales teams in defining and maintain discount structures and discount levels

Support CVPE Insights team in conducting pricing research and be the SPA for all data related to pricing

Collate and maintain pricing data bases as per relevant local laws and BP Legal guidelines

Analysis & Control -Pricing Metrics – Design KPI’s and work with the countries to ensure cooperation to the Consumer Pricing Research and Pricing dashboard.

Liaise with global BIGS development lead to enhance the functionality of the BIGS Pricing Dashboard (Rebate, Discount, Trade Loan performance)

Ensure the Pricing DOA, and Price change processes are embedded

Insights -Responsible for leading the delivery of insight strategy landing in PU marketing

Responds to CVPE research and will work across Castrol and broader BP/CVPE requirements

Facilitates, both Castrol and in country CVPE, the core global studies of overall market, customer satisfaction, brand health and pricing as a critical component of strategic planning in terms of metrics and contextual thinking and this is then linked to core activation in market for yearly evaluation (action planning) with the global tracking studies.

What you need to be successful

University degree or related field engineer with MBA or equivalent post graduate degree desirable with a minimum of 15 years of professional expertise within the realm of Sales and Marketing.

Experience of setting up new businesses/partnerships desirable,

Experience in Marketing and Operations

Adept at working with high degree of uncertainty and ambiguity, Ability to overcome obstacles with multiple customers

strong Analytical skills understanding of research methodologies and deployment of the right approach consumer and customer studies stakeholder management and project management, prioritization innovative approach to challenge the status quo and underpin / influence / enable decisions with data

Key Proficiencies

Ability to multitask and lead multiple projects with multiple customers Self-Starter who can translate strategy to on ground execution detailed Ability to work in ambiguity and a stickler for timelines and delivery of project achievements Customer focused, understanding of ecosystems of influence and how to ensure all opinion leaders build demand for Castrol products

You will work with

The appointed individual will collaborate closely with key collaborators including the Brand and Communications Manager, Marketing Head, Sales teams, Supply Chain teams, Global Marketing and Product Development teams, Legal teams, and Sales teams on an ongoing basis to meticulously drive tangible business outcomes.

Furthermore, the incumbent will adeptly cultivate and lead all aspects of relationships with advertising agencies, research agencies, media agencies, and other strategic partners, orchestrating collaborative efforts to propel both business and brand objectives forward with unwavering precision.

Culture

bp believes in creating a culture that allows you to live our purpose, play to win while caring for others - and there is a huge focus on diversity equity and inclusion. We are a very open and respectful organization, where there is a lot of respect given to listening to all perspectives and hence people are encouraged to speak up, contribute at all levels irrespective of level or department.

The marketing team is a bunch of young and passionate individuals from varied backgrounds, and we thrive on being able to learn from each other as well as a lot of external orientation from the best in the industry. we deeply value partnerships especially with our sales colleagues and strongly believe in the power of unleashing one team to be able to break barriers, challenge status quo and create new achievements.

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

If this role attracts you, apply now!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Brand Management, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer Journey Mapping, Customer Segmentation, Customer Service Design, Customer value proposition, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Developing creative marketing content, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Loyalty Management, Marketing strategy, Offer execution and growth, Proposition development, Retail Category Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Sustainability awareness and action, Using market research effectively



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.