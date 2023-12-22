PU Service & Maintenance Manager - China

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for leading the delivery of a simple, consistent and connected customer experience as a critical component of overall customer strategy, ensuring the value proposition is applied to all businesses, creating loyalty and positively impacting customer retention and income generation. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Drive business growth

Build framework for MKTG offer design

Understand the market dynamic and capture the key driver of different business channel with RTM model

Coordinate with Brand and Product team to ensure the MKTG trade program maximize the impact of total MKTG investment

Lead team to design innovative and market driven offer for each sales channel

Align and balance with different sales leaders on ASP planning to ensure the most impactful program to be prioritized

Own the activation team to execute the offer successfully and deliver correspondent business targeted result

Drive digital transformation and design different social media program to deliver new growth for different channels.

Improve overall effectiveness of marketing spending with agile approach and piloting programs.

People management

Act as MKTG leadership team member and support LT to transform MKTG team to be more effective and competitive

Driver performance culture of the team and act as role model as Senior Leader

Allocate resource within team to improve the output of overall investment

Job Holder Requirements:

University degree or equivalent experience in Marketing or related subject area; MBA or equivalent post graduate degree desirable

15 years or above working experience with:

Significant business experience in Marketing Activation with a consistent track record of delivery spanning operational and strategic roles. Sales experience would be a plus.

Experience on product offer, innovation and country launches with local insights.

Track record of effective leadership – of teams and / or networks - with necessary credibility to influence the country sales and marketing teams.

Sharp critical thinking

Innovative thinking

Substantial experience as a senior leader and people manager of leading high performance teams

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Experience of working in a matrix organization with complex interfaces

Strong networking skills, both inside and outside the business

A focus on diversity and inclusiveness in approach to team, as well as in overall behaviour and actions

Strong coaching skills

Strong change management skills

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Channel Management, Customer promise execution, Customer Segmentation, Customer Service Design, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Demand Management, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Operational pricing, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using insights dashboards



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.