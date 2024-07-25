Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our elite team?

We’re looking for experts who share our passion for reinvention to bring a new point of view, collaborative spirit, and to challenge our thinking in our ambition to achieve net zero! That's a great opportunity for learn and grow in a diverse organisation. Apply now!

Castrol is a leading lubricant brand globally and is part of the bp Group, one of the largest energy companies in the world. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company and operates in the Automotive, Industrial and Marine lubricant sectors. With strong brands, continuous innovation, enduring customer relationships and highly energized employees, we have maintained our market leadership position in India for more than 100 years. Our manufacturing and distribution network in India includes three blending plants and 330 distributors who reach consumers and customers through 100,000+ retail outlets.

Success has no limits at Castrol, and we offer our employees a fast-paced learning environment and an opportunity to develop careers around functional specialization or on a general management track. Castrol India has consistently groomed top talent to take on leadership roles, be it in India or globally. We are currently looking for PU Supply Chain Manager INSA based at Mumbai and details mentioned below."

Job Purpose

Lead the Castrol Supply Chain for the India and South Asia Performance Unit (INSA PU), assure the safety & well-being of all employees/stakeholders, orchestrate the supply chain resources (including 3rd party manufacturing, JV’s and logistics) within the region to fulfil the profitable growth of the Castrol businesses (Automotive, Industrial, Marine and Energy) and in accordance with the strategic agenda. As a member of the GSC Leadership Team and the Castrol India Leadership Teams participate in the development and implementation of both the GSC functional strategy as well as the business strategy.

Key Accountabilities

Lead the development of the strategy and approach to value delivery from the region. This will include building and leading a high calibre, impactful team, optimising the Network in terms of Plants, Warehouses, Logistics Suppliers, People, SKUs, Specifications, Offices, and Formulations and establishing a sales & operations planning driven environment for Demand, Supply and New Activities.

Lead all operational, safety and quality control aspects of the lubricants blend plants across the portfolio and handle contractual relationships with manufacturing Joint Venture partners and 3rd Party lubricants blenders.

Leverage the GSC Teams – Procurement, Alliances, SC Excellence, Product Portfolio Delivery etc to deliver driven products across the geographies served. Assure full implementation of Global initiatives and meet minimum standard requirements

Direct all in-house raw material and finished goods Storage and handling activities (bulk and packed) related to the Automotive, Industrial, Marine & Energy businesses.

Lead all 3rd Party Logistics Providers for Primary and Secondary Transport activities (barge, rail and truck) for all finished goods (bulk and packed) movements.

Drive continuous improvement in Product Quality and Compliance in accordance with the PUs agenda, embedding Product Quality and Compliance accountabilities in the Region.

Meet agreed Supply Chain performance targets and Service Level commitments for all internal partners (key critical metrics to include in full / on time, minimum lead times, cost efficiency etc.) with a focus on achieving outstanding benchmark standards.

Deliver agreed People Agenda with particular emphasis on deepening functional capability and developing a robust strategic resourcing plan, especially in service of enabling stability of delivery of the agenda and building capability and capacity for future growth.

Effectively work and contribute to the GSC Leadership Team global agenda and the Castrol India Leadership Team agenda.

Act in a manner consistent with the BP Values & Behaviours by leading through our values, building enduring capability, energizing people and improving value in both short and long term commitments.

Education

University degree or equivalent experience (preferably in science or engineering) with MBA or equivalent (desirable).

Experience

18+ years of experience with 15+ years of relevant experience

Proven and demonstrable track record effectively leading a sophisticated supply chain operation and or asset/s

Proven track record and passion for people, HSSE and Quality improvement.

Extensive Supply Chain experience in several different supply chain/operational disciplines including Manufacturing, Logistics and S&OP

Knowledge and understanding of lubricants, FMCG or specialist chemical business/s

Proven track record of effective leadership of large and/ or dispersed teams and capacity to influence

Proven evidence of strong and effective networking and relationship skills both internally and externally (supplier and customer partnering)

Leadership of Change – translating strategic vision into compelling agenda for change

Working across a number of counties/cultures Desirable experience

Capacity to bring effective solutions to the market to support growth

Seen as a crucial partner to unlock growth opportunities

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Life & health insurance, medical care package are part of well-being at bp

Flexible working schedule and an opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



