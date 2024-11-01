Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose:

PU Transformation Specialist is a critical role in supporting strategy implementation and transformation agenda to create a clear action plan and direction for the business in Aspac.

Typical activities include support of market and category strategy development, generation and review of market insights, analysing - identifying - understanding market shifts and development of roadmaps to delivery. The role-holder is expected to work closely and collaboratively with Finance, Strategy, and other relevant teams, acting as bridge between key stakeholders to ensure the effective collaboration.

Key Accountabilities:

Coordinate and support the implementation of Castrol AsPac strategy.

Provide input to and challenge PU’s / functions to ensure quality support and design of local transformation agenda.

Drive consistency and quality in embedding changes, new initiatives, projects from global and land them in PU with local insights and engagement.

Provide rigorous commercial analysis and build financial and valuation models and business cases in support of key decisions and growth opportunities

Support budget management, resource planning and utilization

Support and implement the change management process and pace both locally and globally while leveraging common best practice and frameworks in Aspac and wider organization.

Identify, assess, and mitigate project implementation transformation related risks and propose or coordinate the development of risk mitigation plan.

Escalate or flag any project related risks to global leads and/ or the program managers when needed

Key Requirements:

University degree or relevant professional qualification. MBA is an advantage

Strong business acumen

Experience in supporting and delivering successful multi-functional global projects with remarkable deliverables

Experience in process improvement with passion for business change

Experience in relationship- building and communication skills, the ability to engage with stakeholders at all levels.

Analytical skills and numerically proficient

Knowledge of digital/agile tools (ADO, Kanbanize) would be advantageous

Resilience and ability to manage ambiguity and complexity

Proactive and detail- orientated transformation agenda coordinating experience

Ability to foster a culture of continuous improvement and collaborate with cross functional teams

Strong organisation, communication, and multi-tasking skills, ability to prioritise tasks and work well in a fast-paced environment

Eagerness to learn with growth mindset, desire to make improvement, rigour and strong attention to detail

Excellent interpersonal skills to include both internal and external interactions

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.