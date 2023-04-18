Package Manager - Electrolyser

Yes - up to 75%

Job summary

At bp, we believe that hydrogen will play a pivotal role in decarbonization and getting to net zero by 2050.

To achieve this goal, bp will deliver a large portfolio of H2 projects covering Green, Blue, Energy Hubs and H2 vector export. This portfolio of projects is delivered from the middle of optimize (FEL2) by the P&O Projects H2 & CCUS operating base.

The Discipline Manager for H2 & CCUS has accountability for the engineering organization and delivery and discharges the responsibility for safe, compliant, cost effective and competitive equipment packages through major equipment package leaders.

Electrolysers are at the heart of the Green H2 production plant. These packages are large scale, sophisticated and require technology management. BP will deliver these key packages directly to Green H2 projects and centrally lead as a category.

For reference, the scale of bp’s purchase of electrolysers over the Green H2 portfolio will run into hundreds of millions of dollars starting with over $100m commitments in 2023 alone!

This role of package manager electrolysers reports to the Discipline Manager and is deployed to the Unit Leader Green H2. The role includes assembling a multi-discipline team of technical expertise, PSCM, quality and project controls to deliver packages for the Green H2 projects.

Key Accountabilities:

Focal point for the electrolyser OEM and leading on the interface and engagement. This includes building a long term relationship.

Support scheduling and prioritising of electrolyser delivery from OEM.

Works with Discipline Leads to resource the centralized delivery team for electrolysers and supports site deployment when electrolysers are delivered.

Leads the central package delivery team

Collaborate with stakeholders on electrolyser technology progression and input to technology roadmap.

Lead technology plan with OEM at tactical level with team.

Oversight of supplier quality on behalf of Green H2 Projects.

Essential Education

Engineering degree or similar.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Extensive experience in package management of large sophisticated packages through entire lifecycle (contract/PO through delivery, start-up and trouble shooting).

Experience in a Major Project delivery environment in engineering and/or project roles.

Wide knowledge of multi-discipline engineering issues across multiple projects including good knowledge of project stages and progressing projects through stage gates

Proven experience of undertaking multi-discipline decision making in a key project or engineering role.

Experience managing third party design as part of package delivery.

Proactive, performance biased skills and track record of delivery.

Good communicator with ability to communicate effectively with all levels of the project team, Contractors and projects leadership

Desirable Criteria:

Knowledge of contractor performance management across range of subject areas

Experience working under a range of Contracting models (reimbursable, lump sum, etc)

Ability to work across multiple projects

Experience of working with multiple stakeholders including S&ORA and I&E

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future. Apply today!