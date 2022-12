Responsible for supporting supply chain operations through coordinating supply optimization, using basic analytical capabilities to assist with planning and product availability, and development of continuous improvement opportunities to assist efforts to ensure sufficient supply of goods and products.

Lead the C4C – Packaging projects implementation from supplier readiness to consumption in plants.

The Packaging Engineer will be responsible for implementation and commercialization of packaging formats that create value for the organization (e.g., brand compliant, differentiated, efficient, secure/anti-counterfeit, environmental) while adhering to the standards set by marketing and packaging procurement.

Ensuring that local packaging specifications meet the standards required by marketing, filling operations, and packaging procurement, besides conforming to bp Castrol global standards.

Systematically implementing Global Test Protocols and Guidelines for packaging components at vendors. Validate supplier quality assurance systems are appropriate and meet standards

Work with suppliers to ensure latest standards and manufacturing techniques are adopted and proactively improved

Resolving technical issues/ complaints – arising in filling operations, supply chain or at the customers’ end. Conduct incident investigations and root cause analysis to prevent any reoccurrence. Work with GSC/ QA/ QC to ensure this is done with due diligence.

Ensure a full understanding of the regulatory issues that apply to our consumer and industrial packaging. Ensure compliance to such standards and provide support to marketing, supply chain and procurement teams to ensure any developments remain in compliance.

Work for implementation of global development initiatives in China and where necessary develop China specific packaging solutions.

Key support on all major programs being undertaken like new vendor development, environmental focus programs, etc. including Value Engineering Project across packaging

Develop and manage a register of mold types, ages, and sizes to enable proactive management of pack type portfolio.