Packaging Planning Coordinator

Job summary

The Packing Planning Coordinator is a member of the Plant Raw & Packs Material and Scheduling Team and responsible for all packs material planning activities in the plant; specifically, • Ensuring Packs Material Planning Activities as weekly, monthly and long term • Ensuring that packs materials are ordered & called of inline with production plan • Contact with Packs Warehouse Supervisor and Check warehouse availability before call of Scope of Activity: Call of Packs Materials aligned with production plan, Contact with Supplier to inform them for future perspective. Work station: Gemlik plant in Bursa. Your willingness to move or live in residential area of Bursa is welcomed.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

The Packing Planning Coordinator is a member of the Plant Raw & Packs Material and Scheduling Team and responsible for all packs material planning activities in the plant; specifically,• Ensuring Packs Material Planning Activities as weekly, monthly and long term• Ensuring that packs materials are ordered & called of inline with production plan• Contact with Packs Warehouse Supervisor and Check warehouse availability before call ofScope of Activity: Call of Packs Materials aligned with production plan, Contact with Supplier to inform them for future perspective.Work station: Gemlik plant in Bursa. Your willingness to move or live in residential area of Bursa is welcomed.



Job Description:

Key accountabilities:

Closely follow up weekly filling plan which is shared by Supply Planning Team and define needs for packs materials by checking existing warehouse stock.

Share packs materials inputs for weekly filling plan with Supply Planning Team If revision is required.

Create PO for required Packs Materials on SAP system aligned with weekly filling plan and procurement cycle.

Weekly based contact with Packs Warehouse Supervisor and take warehouse stocks in order to regulate call of amounts for packs materials.

Contacting with Packs Warehouse Supervisor and regulate supplier transportation activities.

Closely working with Production Planning Lead to organize daily based packs material requirements.

Understanding and applying processes and requirements established in BP's Operating Management System (OMS) for safe and reliable operations.

Coordinating SKU Management process for phase-in and out components by closely working with Technology department and optimize plans with stakeholders so as to minimize write-off stock value and tracking required actions with them.

Coordinating required calls/activities with Supplier and Castrol Quality team in case of any quality problems and also sharing the impact of each failures with her/his Line Manager, Suppliers and other relevant teams.

Coordinating clarification of Supplier Past Due Order with related suppliers and her/his team.

Ensuring correct parameters are under Purchase Info Records on SAP and updating in case of any changes by closely working with Procurement team.

Leading prototype/sample request process with supplier after taking requests from Technology department and coordinating process by closely working with Quality and other relevant teams.

Sharing long term forecasts with related suppliers and getting approvals from them and reporting to her/his Line manager in case of any potential shortage risks.

Following up orders and contact with Supplier for organizing transportation of packs materials.

Preparing GEKAP - Recovery Contribution Share report based on Pack components and sharing with Finance team.

Create POs for indirect packs materials by using SRM system and organize invoicing activity with GBS Finance Team.

Checking invoices for all packs materials which are Good Receipt in plant.

Preparing GEKAP - Recovery Contribution Share report and sharing with Finance team.

Managing or acting as project team member for Packs related project activities.

Attending SWAT Meetings weekly and take related actions by using Kanban Board for New Product Implementations (NPI) and local projects such as localization and formulation changes.

Review Packs Materials prices and update If required then share with related parties.

Enforce planning capabilities regularly with CI Mindset and improve Supplier resilience to prevent supplier related disruptions.

Following up write off process and take required approvals with minimum write-off concept.

Education & Experience:

Preferably Engineering degree in Industrial Engineering.

Very good command in English both written and spoken.

At least 5 years of relevant work experience in planning side.

High level of HSSE and Quality culture and experience

Strong motivation, organizational and resource planning skills

Good interpersonal relations management and ability to influence, drive change.

Strong communication skills and ability to engage with all levels in the company and external parties.

Lubricants or similar industry experience is preferred.

Overall Supply Chain experience and understanding is a plus.

Core Competencies

Systematic Thinking and Management

Production lines and Operator Performance Management ability

Passion to deliver results and improve performance.

Drives Innovative and Continuous Operational Improvements, efficiency.

Balances short and Long-term Priorities

Delivers results and hold others accountable.

Leads by example, develop team spirit and Inspires Others

Coach and guide team members, develop their capabilities.

-Mastery level in technicalities of production and filling processes and procedures

Health, Safety, Environment and Risk Management

Standardization and Continuous Improvement mindset

SAP / Capacity Planning and Scheduling Tools knowledge and experience

Project Management and change management.

Budget management

Knowledge, skills and abilities

Leadership skills

Analytical skill and sound financial understanding

Excellent interpersonal skills, ability to work with teams and networks and influence at many levels in the organization

Strong skills in problem solving and anticipate and manage changes as well as tensions

Experienced and competent in leadership, training, human relations, industrial relations, organizational development, performance management

Knowledge of industrial relations and legal basics (relevant regulations & Labor law)

Fluency in oral and written English

Computer Literacy in MS Office especially Excel, Word and Power Point

SAP /ERP knowledge, user



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.