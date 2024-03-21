This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Castrol Gent zoekt een Packed Logistics Specialist

De Logistiek Coördinator is verantwoordelijk voor het coördineren en opvolgen van de goederenstromen en het voorraadbeheer voor de interne en externe magazijnen, dit door middel van correct databeheer alsook operationele tussenkomsten.

Je bent verantwoordelijk voor de correcte inbound en outbound van de externe magazijnen.

Je werkt nauw samen met de productieafdeling en productieplanning om de tijdige belevering van goederen te garanderen.

Je verbetert de follow-up van orders, de goederenflow en de organisatie van het magazijn.

Je bent in staat om een goede balans te vinden tussen het systeembeheer van de goederen (SAP) en de operationele flow van de goederen en daaraan gekoppelde uitdagingen.

Je komt terecht in een team van 8 personen met veel opgebouwde kennis over primaire distributie, secundaire distributie, warehousing, inventory control en SAP support.

In deze functie is de uitdaging dat je dé link bent tussen productie en de eindklant.

Wie zoeken wij?

Je hebt een Bachelor logistiek management of gelijkaardig door ervaring;

Ervaring in supply chain is een pluspunt;

Kennis en gebruik van ERP systeem, SAP bij voorkeur

Accuraatheid staat centraal in deze job: het vormt de basis van ons stockbeheer;

Je kan multitasken en blijft steeds rustig: bij piekperiodes dien je tijdig de planning door te geven, alsook in staat zijn om ad hoc operationele problemen op te lossen (bijv: kwaliteit- of goederenissues…)

Je durft prioriteiten leggen en beslissingen nemen: de werking van het magazijn kan afhankelijk zijn van één beslissing;

Zeer goede kennis van Nederlands en Engels is vereist; basis kennis Frans.

Goede kennis MS Office: Excel

Respectvol omgaan met elkaar, doorzettingsvermogen en punctueel.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



