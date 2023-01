Job summary

People & culture discovers, empowers and cares for brilliant people, and so can you. Together, we can build and enable our culture, emotionally connected leaders and dynamic teams – and help our company achieve it’s purpose for people and our planet.



The P&C Advisor will play a key part of the P&C Partnering team by working in project and business squads to support business priorities. Note: There are two positions available in each Melbourne and Perth locations.



About the Role:

Operate as a flexible partnering resource that can shift focus based on agreed priorities

Develop an understand of the business you are supporting and advise of site/location specific P&C policies and processes.

Respond to employee concerns and support the delivery of agreed people priorities in partnership with embedded partners and leaders

Provide people data insights in support of agreed priorities

Respond to P&C policy and Reward questions

Experience in all aspects of the employee lifecycle.

Demonstrable knowledge of employment law, P&C best practice and employee/industrial relations.

Experience supporting organizational change programs.

Excellent team player with the ability to build relationships across a broad spectrum of teams.

Thrives in ambiguity and can change direction based on insights.

Curious and have the courage to bring in different thinking and open to possibilities.

Comfortable to learn through doing with the support of the team.

The benefits:

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.