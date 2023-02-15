P&C Advisor

Job summary

x

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Team and advance your career as



People & Culture Advisor

(based in Bucharest)



Deliver P&C calendar activities such as performance and pay review and the bi-annual talent review process

Analyse business metrics and data to provide insights

and data to provide insights Support Balkans P&C Lead and P&C Business Partners in delivery of segment/business/function people plans and projects

Support the delivery of the EMEA people agenda, coordination the activities with Castrol P&C Senior Manager.

Build and maintain excellent relationships with local Employee Representatives and run the information meetings in addition to the Collective Labour Agreement (CLA) negotiation meetings along with the Head of Country. Subsequently, manage the preparation and submission of Authority to Negotiate (AtN) to the central bp team.

and run the information meetings in addition to the Collective Labour Agreement (CLA) negotiation meetings along with the Head of Country. Subsequently, manage the preparation and submission of Authority to Negotiate (AtN) to the central bp team. Administrate personal files and labour contracts of the employees as well as perform the Local Data Privacy (LPC) role for the country.

Maintain P&C and Health & Safety related country policies as well as legal requirements related to people safety and act as escalation point for P&C Services for all exceptions to policy, responsible for facilitating a decision on all cases.

and act as escalation point for P&C Services for all exceptions to policy, responsible for facilitating a decision on all cases. Provide coaching and advice to line management which is aligned with the broader people plan and priorities

which is aligned with the broader people plan and priorities Stay up to date with the external legal context and monitor internal ‘weak signals’ to resolve or pre-empt Employee Relations/ Internal Relations issues

Manage individual severance / consultation processes and support P&C BP in preparing large scale transformation programmes

Attract, select, and retain the right people from the internal and external market , leveraging our employer brand in a compelling way

, leveraging our employer brand in a compelling way Ensure an inclusive and diverse workplace which reflects the communities in which we operate

Support and coach Line Managers to be role models for diversity and inclusion, through bp’s beliefs according to ‘Who We Are”

Bachelor's degree (Business Administration / Human Resources / Psychology);

Human Resources Inspector certificate is a must

5 years of experience as HR Generalist, Business Partner or any other related roles

as HR Generalist, Business Partner or any other related roles Fluency in English and in Romanian

Ability to work both independently and to look beyond own team to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others

Solution-focused attitude

Ability to build and maintain relationships with key business and P&C stakeholders

Business acumen & customer focus

The primary purpose of the P&C Advisor role is to coach Line Managers to create and maintain engaged, high performing teams and support them through the critical 'moments that matter’.The role holder, in cooperation with the Balkans P&C Lead, will manage relationships with key leaders for a business or function, monitoring internal ‘weak signals’ to pre-empt potential Employee Relations/ Internal Relations risks and coach managers to inspire and drive development of their teams, through appropriate interventions.

Grade I Responsible for supporting line managers to manage engaged, high-performing teams, using basic technical capabilities to provide day-to-day advice, case management, line manager support for critical 'moments that matter' and assist with project delivery in line with the business' people plan, local legislation, BP policy and best practice.