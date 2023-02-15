Site traffic information and cookies

  Home
  Careers
  Jobs at bp
  P&amp;C Advisor

P&amp;C Advisor

P&C Advisor

  • Location Romania - Flexible
  • Travel required No
  • Job category HR Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 145135BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as

People & Culture Advisor
(based in Bucharest)
The primary purpose of the P&C Advisor role is to coach Line Managers to create and maintain engaged, high performing teams and support them through the critical 'moments that matter’.
The role holder, in cooperation with the Balkans P&C Lead, will manage relationships with key leaders for a business or function, monitoring internal ‘weak signals’ to pre-empt potential Employee Relations/ Internal Relations risks and coach managers to inspire and drive development of their teams, through appropriate interventions.

In this role you will:
  • Deliver P&C calendar activities such as performance and pay review and the bi-annual talent review process
  • Analyse business metrics and data to provide insights
  • Support Balkans P&C Lead and P&C Business Partners in delivery of segment/business/function people plans and projects
  • Support the delivery of the EMEA people agenda, coordination the activities with Castrol P&C Senior Manager.
  • Build and maintain excellent relationships with local Employee Representatives and run the information meetings in addition to the Collective Labour Agreement (CLA) negotiation meetings along with the Head of Country. Subsequently, manage the preparation and submission of Authority to Negotiate (AtN) to the central bp team.
  • Administrate personal files and labour contracts of the employees as well as perform the Local Data Privacy (LPC) role for the country.
  • Maintain P&C and Health & Safety related country policies as well as legal requirements related to people safety and act as escalation point for P&C Services for all exceptions to policy, responsible for facilitating a decision on all cases.
  • Provide coaching and advice to line management which is aligned with the broader people plan and priorities
  • Stay up to date with the external legal context and monitor internal ‘weak signals’ to resolve or pre-empt Employee Relations/ Internal Relations issues
  • Manage individual severance / consultation processes and support P&C BP in preparing large scale transformation programmes
  • Attract, select, and retain the right people from the internal and external market, leveraging our employer brand in a compelling way
  • Ensure an inclusive and diverse workplace which reflects the communities in which we operate
  • Support and coach Line Managers to be role models for diversity and inclusion, through bp’s beliefs according to ‘Who We Are”

What you will need to be successful:
  • Bachelor's degree (Business Administration / Human Resources / Psychology);
  • Human Resources Inspector certificate is a must
  • 5 years of experience as HR Generalist, Business Partner or any other related roles
  • Fluency in English and in Romanian
  • Ability to work both independently and to look beyond own team to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others
  • Solution-focused attitude
  • Ability to build and maintain relationships with key business and P&C stakeholders
  • Business acumen & customer focus

Grade I Responsible for supporting line managers to manage engaged, high-performing teams, using basic technical capabilities to provide day-to-day advice, case management, line manager support for critical 'moments that matter' and assist with project delivery in line with the business' people plan, local legislation, BP policy and best practice.

