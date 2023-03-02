P&C Advisor

Job summary
Responsible for supporting employees and line managers within Trading and Shipping with specific focus on supporting Market Development & Innovation and Shipping in the UK. Delivering the people plan that enables the business to achieve its goals, with engaged, high-performing teams. Provides people & culture (P&C) support for a broad spectrum of activities using sound technical capabilities to provide day-to-day advice, case management, line manager support for critical 'moments that matter' and project delivery in line with the business' people plan, local legislation, BP policy and best practice.
The role holder may operate as a member of a business leadership, providing business driven insights to support decision making and determine appropriate global / business wide interventions. They also act as coach to that team, and a champion for team effectiveness, values & behaviours and leadership expectations. They may support and work in partnership with other senior business partners in the delivery of P&C initiatives for that business.
About the team: At bp our P&C business partners are an integrated discipline. Movement between businesses, teams, and projects, takes place flexibly based on business need, activity flow, and each partner’s development needs and readiness for new experiences. We aim to provide broad growth opportunities in both standard partnering roles, and project delivery. This role may be placed to support any of bp’s exciting business entities.
Key accountabilities:
- Deliver reliable, compliant, and secure HR operations in support of the business
- Ensure health, safety & duty of care for our people
- Provide analytics and insights to make robust people and business decisions
- Provide business facing HR consultation and advice to senior leadership and may facilitate resolution of everyday queries and coaching to drive engagement, pre-empting and resolving employee relations (ER) cases, and ensuring that diversity and inclusion are a foundation of the P&C people plan and supported throughout all people management activity.
- Develops a deep understanding of the business and the people they support
- Partners closely with other P&C advisors and Centres of Expertise to agree and define product outcomes, and activity prioritization, employee development, performance management, coaching, etc.
- Leverages best practices and identifies efficiencies and opportunities for synergies by connecting across P&C teams
- Ensures personal and team compliance with the function's safety and ethics rules and processes, follows procedures, and provides an exemplary display of bp's Values & Behaviours.
Right people, right place, right time
- Support delivery of business strategy, and focuses on delivering organisational change initiatives as appropriate
- Support the Talent Acquisition team to attract, select and retain the right people from the internal and external market, demonstrating our compelling employer brand
- Support the development of a strategic talent plan for the business, working in partnership with the talent team to ensure it is aligned to business strategy and taking into account the external environment
- Support talent management initiatives, enabling people to build the capabilities our business values
Environments where people & performance thrive
- Enable a compliant and high-performance culture through aligned performance management, reward and recognition frameworks, leading the delivery of integrated solutions and coordinating the ongoing and annual reward processes.
- Demonstrates agile methodologies to increase value to end customer (business leaders, and employees).
Key capabilities
- Partnering with the business & coaching for success
- Proactive talent management & Employee relations
- Delivering value through agile work practices & digitally enabled
- Willingness to challenge established practices and offer new solutions if needed
- Great communication skills and the ability to influence key senior stake-holders
Essential education:
Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Business Administration, Human Resources, or other relevant field.
Essential experience and job requirements:
Experience in Human Resources, delivering talent management, ER, change management, and organisational development. Demonstrated leadership skills with the ability to build capability, coach and drive commitment, track record of effective partnering, consider business needs and link value to business results.
Diversity Statement:
At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!
Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.