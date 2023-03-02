P&C Advisor

Job summary

Responsible for supporting employees and line managers within Trading and Shipping with specific focus on supporting Market Development & Innovation and Shipping in the UK. Delivering the people plan that enables the business to achieve its goals, with engaged, high-performing teams. Provides people & culture (P&C) support for a broad spectrum of activities using sound technical capabilities to provide day-to-day advice, case management, line manager support for critical 'moments that matter' and project delivery in line with the business' people plan, local legislation, BP policy and best practice.

The role holder may operate as a member of a business leadership, providing business driven insights to support decision making and determine appropriate global / business wide interventions. They also act as coach to that team, and a champion for team effectiveness, values & behaviours and leadership expectations. They may support and work in partnership with other senior business partners in the delivery of P&C initiatives for that business.

About the team: At bp our P&C business partners are an integrated discipline. Movement between businesses, teams, and projects, takes place flexibly based on business need, activity flow, and each partner’s development needs and readiness for new experiences. We aim to provide broad growth opportunities in both standard partnering roles, and project delivery. This role may be placed to support any of bp’s exciting business entities.