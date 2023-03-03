P&C Advisor, Castrol Americas

Job summary

About us

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Role Synopsis

The People & Culture (P&C) Advisor is responsible for delivering the people plan that enables the business to achieve its goals, providing people & culture support for a broad spectrum of people & culture (P&C) activities based on experience in this field and ensuring consistent and effective delivery of P&C initiatives and projects in line with local legislation, bp policy and standard processes. May serve as a squad lead to deliver people & culture project deliverables across entities.

The role supports the day-to-day operations of employees that comprise bp Castrol Sales & Marketing. This role reports to the P&C Senior Manager, Castrol Americas and is based in Wayne, NJ.

Key Accountabilities

Develops a deep understanding of the business they support and focuses on driving and delivering organizational change initiatives as appropriate.

Supports talent activities and supports business in strategic staffing and demand plans.

Supports the Sales Incentive Program and reward administration process.

Works closely with the Legal team to support employee relations concerns.

Delivers people & culture advisory support to leaders and facilitates resolution of everyday queries and coaching to drive engagement, pre-empting and resolving employee relations (ER) cases and ensuring that diversity, equity and inclusion are a foundation of the people plan and supported throughout all people management activity.

Drives talent management initiatives for the business, enabling people to build the capabilities our business values, and ensuring implementation of focused talent management processes that are aligned to business priorities and objectives, assessing their impact on organizational effectiveness.

Enables a compliant and high-performance culture through aligned performance management, reward and recognition frameworks, managing the delivery of integrated reward/recognition solutions to the business and overseeing the annual reward process.

Leverages standard methodologies and identifies efficiencies and opportunities for alignments across entities based on deep experience delivering agile projects across a variety of businesses across bp.

Ensures personal and team compliance with the function's safety and ethics rules and processes, follows procedures, and provides an exemplary display of bp’s Who We Are.

Essential Education:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Business Administration, Human Resources, or other relevant field.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

At least 5 years experience in HR

Proven capability and experience in talent management

ER, change management, and organizational development

Demonstrated leadership capability with the ability to build capability, coach and drive dedication, track record of effective partnering

Demonstrated ability to apply business insight and link value to business results, experience of organizational change management and working in a matrixed organization

Working knowledge of local labor legislation and regulations

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!