P&C Advisor, Consulting AsPac

Job summary

Grade H Responsible for supporting line managers to manage engaged, high-performing teams, using sound technical capabilities to provide day-to-day advice, case management, line manager support for critical 'moments that matter' and project delivery in line with the business' people plan, local legislation, BP policy and best practice.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better - and how you can play your part in our world-class team.



People & Culture (P&C) discovers, empowers and cares for brilliant people, and so can you. Together, we can build and enable our culture, emotionally connected leaders and dynamic teams —and help our company achieve its purpose for people and our planet.



Join our People and Culture Team and advance your career as P&C People Advisor, Castrol!



If you join our team, these will be your following accountabilities:

Coach line managers to build and maintain engaged, high performing teams and support them through the critical ’moments that matter’

Provide advice to people and culture management which is aligned with the broader people plan and priorities

Be an excellent partner with key leaders for business and functions, developing internal ‘weak signals’ to pre-empt potential risks and coach managers to encourage and drive performance development of their teams, through appropriate interventions

Find opportunities to re-define and implement processes/policies and coordinate related improvement projects

Provide support to managers in making changes to their organization or critical people decisions/activities

Support HR operations including payroll, benefit administration, statutory reports and staff movements and manage the related service vendors to ensure the silent running.

Deliver HR calendar activities such as performance and pay review, talent review/management and staff development processes etc

Execute projects and activities within the client group people plan to support delivery of business strategy

Bachelor or Master degree in relevant field.

At least 10 years’ experience at a multinational company as HR Generalist/Business Partner or equivalent

Proficient business English is a must

is a must Knowledge and experience in Korean labor law

Ability to engage with and influence key business and HR partners. Uses partnering, basic consultancy skills and a ‘coach approach’ to build trust. Is continually improving skills in active listening, influencing and communication.