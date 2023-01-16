P&C Advisor (HR Business Partner) - Spain

Job summary

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.



We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.



It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.





Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?





Join our People & Culture Team and advance your career as a



P&C Advisor (HR Business Partner)



Location: Madrid

This role will partner with business leaders in the execution of People processes along the lifecycle of employees at bp from onboarding to offboarding, including reward, talent management, people development, reward, and employee relations.

The role is key to enable culture transformation and any other P&C (People & Culture) project deployed by the respective P&C organization either in Castrol or Aviation.

In this role, You will:

Partner with business leaders on recruitment processes led by Talent Acquisition together with business leaders, mainly supporting approval processes with accurate workforce planning, defining key elements of the job description, and validating offers to candidates.

Follow up on People KPIs to identify potential gaps impacting people performance, development or engagement which requires intervention to ensure bp ability to attract, develop and retain the best talent.

Support business leaders on P&C processes: Performance management Talent management Reward Learning and development Engagement survey and action planning.

In liaison with the employee and industrial relations team, provide support on all employee relations matters and policies, preparing appropriate letters and other documentation as required, to ensure that all legislative requirements are met.

Enable cultural transformation and value-based leadership through continued coaching to our leaders.

Work closely with the rest of the P&C team in cross-business P&C matters.

What You will need to be successful:

University degree - preferable BA, Psychology; Labour Law or other, relevant field.

Fluent in Spanish and English.

+ 8 years in HR roles and +3 years as HR partner with full accountability supporting business leaders.

Experience working in matrix and international organizations.

Experience in talent management, performance management, employee engagement, leadership development and coaching.

Knowledge in employee relations, reward, mobility would be a plus.

Service and solution-oriented mindset

Efficient influence and communication skills with top leaders.

Strong stakeholder management.

Ability to work on an autonomous basis.

Experience performing business roles would be an advantage.