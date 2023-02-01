P&C Advisor - Romania

Job summary

· Provides leadership for the day-to-day management of the HR function within a region and is accountable for all aspects of performance (HSSE, People Agenda and Financial Delivery), from planning to implementation and assurance.· Defines the HR strategy in partnership with the business leadership team setting objectives and designing an operations model, services and plans to support business performance, employee alignment, performance and engagement, culture and leadership strength.· Ensures outstanding delivery of HR advisory support that facilitates resolution of everyday queries and provide oversight for employee relations cases, whilst ensuring an inclusive and diverse workplace which reflects the communities in which we operate including Resourcing to attract, select and retain the right people from the internal and external market, leveraging our compelling employer brand.· Enables a compliant and high-performance culture through aligned performance management, reward and recognition frameworks, leading the annual reward process, delivery of integrated reward/recognition solutions and union pay review negotiations, as required. · Supports the identification, development, and execution of business development opportunities which maximize BP Group value (NPV).· Coaches and develops others to improve their leadership capability, enhance delivery of business objectives and create a performance culture.· In line with continuous conversations, have regular honest and constructive dialogue with team members to support performance and career development. · Ensures personal and team compliance with the BP's Code of Conduct and demonstrates a personal commitment to safety and exemplary leadership of BP's Leadership Expectations and Values & Behaviors.\\r\

· Executes projects and activities within the client group people plan to support delivery of the business strategy.·

Grade I Responsible for supporting line managers to manage engaged, high-performing teams, using basic technical capabilities to provide day-to-day advice, case management, line manager support for critical 'moments that matter' and assist with project delivery in line with the business' people plan, local legislation, BP policy and best practice.

