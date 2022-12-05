P&C Coordinator

Grade J Responsible for supporting line managers to manage engaged, high-performing teams through coordinating activities and supporting on the effective implementation of HR processes, procedures and tools to ensure tasks are completed on time, to agreed standards and via appropriate channels.
Key Accountabilities
Grade J Responsible for supporting line managers to manage engaged, high-performing teams through coordinating activities and supporting on the effective implementation of HR processes, procedures and tools to ensure tasks are completed on time, to agreed standards and via appropriate channels.