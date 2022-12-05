P&C Coordinator

Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

Grade J Responsible for supporting line managers to manage engaged, high-performing teams through coordinating activities and supporting on the effective implementation of HR processes, procedures and tools to ensure tasks are completed on time, to agreed standards and via appropriate channels.

Key Accountabilities

Partners with other P&C resources to execute activity prioritized by P&C Leader.

Supporting all the logistics and coordination of group, segment and regional people priorities

SPA for the managing reports for Performance, talent reviews and recognition

Assist in implementing the HR activities and initiatives related to Performance Management, Talent Reviews, Diversity and Inclusion, Recognition, Mindset etc.

Maintain/update organizational data to ensure quality and accurate records, reporting & data compliance, including working closely with the RDC on all workday related issues

Work closely with the business on job descriptions and creation of positions in workday and collaborate with the TA teams on interview coordination

Responsible for supporting line managers to manage engaged, high-performing teams, using basic technical capabilities to provide day-to-day advice, case management, line manager support for critical 'moments that matter' and assist with project delivery in line with the business' people plan, local legislation, BP policy and best practice.

Liaise with HR specialist teams to support BFHR Advisors with employee case management

Interface with HR Operations (e.g. Service Centre) for more complex data and employee issue resolution

Anchor the employee onboarding and related activities for new hires

Provide general support to BFHR Advisor on ad-hoc activities.

Essential Education:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Business Administration, Human Resources, or other relevant fields.

Usually requires at least 2 years’ experience in Human Resources, proven capability and experience in employee relations, labour law compliance, Payroll & HR systems, experience

working in a matrixed organization, and working knowledge of local labour legislation and regulations

Experience of working on HR Systems, use of Excel and other data visualisation tools such as PowerBI

Grade J Responsible for supporting line managers to manage engaged, high-performing teams through coordinating activities and supporting on the effective implementation of HR processes, procedures and tools to ensure tasks are completed on time, to agreed standards and via appropriate channels.