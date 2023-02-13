P&C Coordinator

Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. P&amp;C Coordinator

P&amp;C Coordinator

P&amp;C Coordinator

  • Location South Africa - Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality - Johannesburg
  • Travel required No
  • Job category HR Group
  • Relocation available Yes - Domestic (In country) only
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 145402BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

HR Services is an internal global shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised HR services for BP from a number of geographical delivery centres as appropriate for BP’s footprint. HR Services are the first point of contact for HR related matters; the team are policy and process experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience. The purpose of this role is to manage the Payroll Services within a Delivery Centre. This role is a member of the HR Services Leadership team managing the Payroll Services team.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Manage the Payroll Services Team operations and performance including data analysis to drive insights and performance resolutions- ensuring accurate reporting on performance in alignment with global process and customer needs
  • Manage day to day delivery of tasks related to payroll administration for all payrolls
  • Manages the interface with the 3rd party payroll vendor, ensuring the management of CRM portal and error/query resolutions successfully
  • Ensuring compliance with QA guidelines to Payroll staff. Coordinates all payroll audit requests
  • Manages country specific/ local compliance with legislative and audit requirements for respective processes
  • Ensure processes Payroll and HR operational processes are executed with due diligence
  • Ensure that payroll deadlines are adhered to ensure timeous delivery of payroll runs and employee and salary payments
  • Manage the team performance, absenteeism, agile working hours and adherence to BP code of conduct
  • Manage 3rd party benefit providers and key liaison to providers
  • Key liaison to Payroll accounting, ensuring accurate payroll information to GL
Education & Experience Required:
Education:
  • Bachelor’s Degree
  • Member of a tax or payroll affiliation beneficial
Experience:

Technical Capability
  • Proven track record in managing payroll delivery teams in a shared service environment in a multi- national organisation
  • Expert knowledge of Payroll systems- Advanced SAP
  • Analytical thinking – comfortable using analytics to identify outcomes and influence decision making; e.g. ER strategies, targeted retention, succession planning & strategic workforce shaping
  • Digital fluency - not only comfortable and competent using technology to enable and enhance ways of working and thinking, also comfortable in the wider digital environment and the interface with business transformation including people, processes and data driven actions.
  • Min of 5 years' experience with tax principles and processes (Tax year end submissions, resubmissions , Expat tax)
  • Proficient in using MS Office / Office365 applications- advanced excel skills
  • Developing capability and experience in strategic talent management, employee relations, change management, and organisational development and effectiveness (including coaching, organisation design, facilitation, and team development)

Business Capability
  • Strong business acumen
  • Customer focus – Puts the customer and business strategy at the heart of decision making. Ability to guide leaders through choices to best suit business requirements
  • Drives value-adding solutions - driven to create solutions to business problems. Track record of improving/adding value
  • Externally orientated – actively working on developing external connections, aware of best practice and actively learns from others

Leadership & EQ Capability
  • Continually enhancing capability in line with HR Capability Framework with an equal balance of EQ, IQ and Drive
  • Group mind-set - demonstrates an understanding of the value of, and ability to develop, high quality, trust-based relationships with HR colleagues & with the wider organisation - leaders & employees
  • Is self-aware and actively seeks input from others on impact and effectiveness
  • Effective team player able to work successfully across organisational boundaries
  • Applies judgement and common sense - demonstrates good understanding of business area and is able to apply sound judgement / wise counsel
  • Acts with integrity; role model of BP V&Bs to others in the function and business

Grade HResponsible for managing an HR Services team ensuring excellence in service delivery which may include ensuring effective employee query and problem/escalation resolution, resolving complex queries and problems raised by the customer, providing expertise on process and policy applicability or providing advice and guidance on reporting content and the reporting processes.

