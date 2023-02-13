P&C Coordinator

HR Services is an internal global shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised HR services for BP from a number of geographical delivery centres as appropriate for BP’s footprint. HR Services are the first point of contact for HR related matters; the team are policy and process experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience. The purpose of this role is to manage the Payroll Services within a Delivery Centre. This role is a member of the HR Services Leadership team managing the Payroll Services team.
Key Accountabilities:
Grade HResponsible for managing an HR Services team ensuring excellence in service delivery which may include ensuring effective employee query and problem/escalation resolution, resolving complex queries and problems raised by the customer, providing expertise on process and policy applicability or providing advice and guidance on reporting content and the reporting processes.