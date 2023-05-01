P&C (HR Business) Partner

Job summary

People & Culture – ‘Who We Are’

People & culture discovers, empowers, and cares for resourceful people, and so can you.

Together, we can build and enable our culture, emotionally connected leaders and

dynamic teams – and help our company achieve its purpose for people and our

planet.

Join us and work closely with our business by:

always putting our people first, understanding and responding to their needs,

supporting their health, wellbeing and recognizing them for great work

hiring and developing hardworking people and empowering them to progress

enabling an inclusive and agile culture, where our teams thrive and make valuable contributions

developing emotionally connected leaders who continuously learn, put others first and enable everyone to be at their best

creating energizing workplaces that enable collaboration and innovation

About the team: At bp our P&C business partners are an integrated team. Movement between businesses, teams, and projects, takes place flexibly based on business need, activity flow, and each partner’s development needs and readiness for new experiences. We aim to provide broad growth opportunities in both standard partnering roles, and project delivery.

We have an exciting opportunity to partner with our Refining & Products Trading teams in the Americas (RPTA), as well as our Low Carbon Solutions (LCS) teams globally. We are seeking people who are enthusiastic about making a difference and excited to be an integral part of bp’s energy transition. This role is based in Chicago.



Role synopsis:

Responsible for supporting employees and line managers within our Trading & Shipping business entity, the successful candidate will play a key role in defining, and delivering the people plan that enables both RPTA & LCS to achieve their goals, with engaged, hard-working teams.

Provides people & culture (P&C) support for a broad spectrum of activities based on advanced experience in this field and skilled judgement, ensuring consistent and effective delivery of P&C initiatives and projects in line with local legislation, bp policy and standard process.

The role holder operates as a member of a business leadership team, acting as a strategic business partner in providing business driven insights to support decision making and determine appropriate global / business wide interventions. They also function as a coach to that team, and a champion for team effectiveness and bp’s beliefs.

Key accountabilities:

People fundamentals

Delivers reliable, and secure HR operations in support of the business

Ensures health, safety & duty of care for our people

Provides business facing HR consultation and advice to senior leadership; facilitates the resolution of everyday queries and provides coaching to drive engagement, pre-empting and resolving employee relations (ER) cases, and ensuring that diversity and inclusion are an integral part of any overall people plan

Provides analytics and insights to make robust people and business decisions

Develops a deep understanding of the business and the people you support

Partners closely with other P&C advisors and Centers of Expertise to agree and define product outcomes, activity prioritization, employee development, performance management, coaching, and other areas as needed

Uses standard processes and identifies efficiencies and opportunities for harmonies by connecting across P&C teams

Ensures personal and team compliance with the function's safety and ethics rules and processes, follows procedures, and provides an outstanding display of bp's beliefs to - Live our Purpose, Play to Win, and Care for Others

Provides day to day informal leadership and mentoring for co-located team member

Right people, right place, right time

Support delivery of business strategy, and focus on driving and delivering organizational change initiatives as appropriate

Support the Talent Acquisition team to attract, select and retain the right people from the internal and external market, demonstrating our compelling employer brand

Support the development of a strategic talent plan for the business, working in partnership with the talent team to ensure it is aligned to business strategy and taking into account the external environment

Drive talent management initiatives, enabling people to build the capabilities our business values

Environments where people & performance thrive

Enable a high-performance culture through aligned performance management and reward and recognition frameworks

Manage the delivery of integrated solutions to the business and be responsible for the ongoing and annual reward processes

Drive engagement with our people from their very first interaction with bp

Leverage agile methodologies to improve value to end customer (business leaders, and employees) where feasible

Key capabilities

Partnering with the business & coaching for success

Proactive talent management & employee relations

Delivering value through agile work practices & digitally enabled

Willingness to challenge established practices and offer fresh solutions if needed

The ability to influence key senior customers

Essential education:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Business Administration, Human Resources, or other relevant field.

Essential experience and job requirements:

At least 10 years’ experience in Human Resources, proven capability, and experience in strategic talent management, ER, change management, and organizational development.

Strong leadership capability and a role-model of standard processes in building capability, coaching, and driving commitment.

Experience with culture & organizational change, working in a highly matrixed organization, and working knowledge of local labor legislation and regulations

