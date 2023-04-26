People & Culture discovers, empowers and cares for brilliant people, and so can you. Together, we can build and enable our culture, emotionally connected leaders and dynamic teams – and help our company achieve its purpose for people and planet.
We are now seeking a P&C Manager (Retail Transformation) to provide expertise and coaching to the Mobility & Convenience business through leading the design, implementation and ongoing delivery of key capability and culture initiatives required to underpin the M&C ANZ growth ambitions.
This is a people leadership role as well as being the local activity manager for the Retail Apprenticeship Coordinator, integrating recruitment and sourcing activity as part of the broader transformation and talent agenda.
About the Role: