Job summary

People & Culture discovers, empowers and cares for brilliant people, and so can you. Together, we can build and enable our culture, emotionally connected leaders and dynamic teams – and help our company achieve its purpose for people and planet.



We are now seeking a P&C Manager (Retail Transformation) to provide expertise and coaching to the Mobility & Convenience business through leading the design, implementation and ongoing delivery of key capability and culture initiatives required to underpin the M&C ANZ growth ambitions.



This is a people leadership role as well as being the local activity manager for the Retail Apprenticeship Coordinator, integrating recruitment and sourcing activity as part of the broader transformation and talent agenda.



About the Role:

Design and implement multi-year capability build program to position bp as the leading convenience retailer in ANZ.

Develop a focused cultural change plan to build strong retail culture within M&C ANZ, putting the store and customer at the core of all teams and incorporating agile methodology and practices into ways of working.

Facilitate the creation of an employee engagement strategy in partnership with M&C leaders and teams.

Provide a connection point into P&C CoEs – particularly in the talent space, Talent Acquisition and Matching, Future Skills and Learning, Leadership and Potential.

Contribute to the delivery of the Retail People Plan through leading transformational activities.

Deep experience in P&C consultancy and/or Talent & Organisational Development – with a key focus on driving progress and transformation in talent, culture and performance.

Experience and skilled influencer with the ability to build trusting and purposeful relationships across all levels.

Skilled business facilitator with experience developing integrated and high impact agendas.

Experience leading and facilitating large scale organizational change efforts.

Ability to work in ambiguous and rapidly changing situations.

Resilient and tenacious with a propensity to preserve and deliver high impact outcomes.

Organised and forward looking, familiarity with project management approaches and tools.

Generous salary package including annual bonus program, super & fuel discounts

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture

Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation

Career development and mentoring programs

Collaborative team with a safety-first approach

